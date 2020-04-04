This terrible idea could be the way our coronavirus quarantines end – BGR

%MINIFYHTML7cce443288057ab19d3e21e787eeda5c76%

The number of cases and deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to increase in the United States. USA And worldwide, and the total number of cases worldwide exceeded one million when the first week of April came to an end.

Much of the USA USA It remains in quarantine, with millions of Americans being ordered to comply with mandates to stay home, while countless companies are still grappling with coronavirus closings at this time. One idea, for a so-called immunity certificate, is being talked about as a way for people to start going out to the public.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

While there are still many things we don't know about the COVID-19 coronavirus that virtually stopped normal life in the US. USA In the past few weeks, there is a question that remains unanswered but is at the top of the list of things that most people are desperate to know:

When will all this end? When can we at least begin to regain a certain appearance of normality and tentatively go out to the public again, for all those mundane things we used to take for granted, like visiting a beach or going to see a movie at the cinema? Health experts and public officials around the world are beginning to grapple with the complexities of a solution that could be the prelude to such a return to normality – it's something called a certificate of immunity, but I really hope this idea doesn't gain momentum. , usually. Endless reasons.

Apparently, the idea behind this is that such a certificate would give its owner a healthy state and a guarantee that they can venture out in public without fear of infecting anyone, and that this could be a way to start opening businesses and bigger. economy again. in the UK, for example, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that such a thing could be as simple as a bracelet.

"We are looking at a certificate of immunity, how people who have had the disease have the antibodies and therefore have immunity, can demonstrate it and return to normal life as much as possible," he said.

On the surface, this it sounds like a decent idea. Solve pretty much the main reason for all the quarantines and shutdowns right now: the fact that when you're mixing in public, you don't know who has the virus and who is healthy. That is why everyone has to stay home.

But this could also incentivize people to falsify their certificate receipt so that they can go back out to the public. This dystopian-sounding plan could also end, inadvertently, creating a kind of two-tier society, where some people are allowed to return to normal, while a kind of underclass has to fight and wait. Of course, even getting to this point would require intensified testing to a degree that is not yet being done in the United States, so hopefully no one will plan this anytime soon as a prerequisite for people to get out. from their homes and finish business closings.

Make no mistake: Social distancing remains the only tool at the moment to prevent a more terrifying spread of the virus, for which therapies are currently being developed that will treat symptoms and should arrive long before a vaccine is completed next year. . Some kind of label or certificate of identification is not the way to end this crisis.

Image Source: Michael Conroy / AP / Shutterstock