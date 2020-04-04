"There just may not be enough time,quot; for the NBA and NHL Seasons to restart amid fears about the coronavirus, sports economist warns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML1b1e62b2f734e5583e218a9e2f446b0575%

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on all industries, countries, and the lives of millions of people around the world. While professional sports is a small part of the larger picture, the pandemic has also had a considerable impact with leagues and organizations that suspend, pause, or cancel their events in general.

In the midst of this, fans and the media alike have begun to speculate (and largely wait) when sports can start again. The NBA and NHL have discussed different ideas for a shorter ending to their seasons. Major League Baseball has an agreement with the players' association that could carry out its league year until November.

But while those reports and conversations give us hope for light at the end of the tunnel, there is a certain point where the cost of restarting the season may outweigh the financial benefit of doing so.

“The problem becomes, as the curve narrows and they try to do business again, how much time do they have left? I think of hockey, for example. You can hit them harder. The first thing is that, like all companies, there is a set of fixed costs that they have to pay, regardless of whether they run for a season or not, "said Dr. Rodney Fort, professor of Sports Management and member of the Center for Sport. and Politics (CSP) at the University of Michigan College of Kinesiology. "The decision really is, if they turn on some kind of shortened season, the cost of turning it on will be offset by the revenue they can get from the shortened prospect."

For the NBA and NHL in particular, the more the potential restart is pushed to the calendar, the more competition they will face in what is already a saturated sports television ecosystem. Both leagues are used to running their regular seasons against the NFL and college football, but in this case, baseball is likely to air as well.

Add to that the probability that in any reboot scenario, fans will probably not be able to attend which means there is no money from concessions, tickets, etc. And there are a combination of factors for leagues to consider that could lead them to decide that picking things up again, when next season is supposed to start, would be better.

"We will see the leagues assess very carefully based on their best forecast of the shortened or altered season they have to come up with, the ability to generate enough money to make the season worth starting," said Dr. Fort. they don't find that, they just won't, they'll skip it. We will learn the best of the NHL and the NBA because it is they whose season is rapidly evaporating before their very eyes. There just may not be enough time to turn on something that looks like something that could go into the record books like a 2019-20 season. "

While it is sad to consider the possibility that there will be no end to the 2019-20 seasons for the NHL and the NBA, there is still much to do. Dr. Fort, along with the rest of the sports world, is carefully watching the pandemic "curve,quot; here in the United States to see how far we are and how far we can go. Either way, when sports come back, don't expect fans to come back with them.

"The way they will try to do it as quickly as possible is to play without the fans for the money on television." For a league like the NFL, this is of utmost importance, ”said Dr. Fort. "The National Football League earns enough money from their TV contract, which they could cover. I think all the fixed costs of a team except one include the player contracts only from their TV contract. It is essential that the television money it fires. I suspect that's what we'll see. "

Even if leagues like the NHL and NBA are forced to conclude that the end of their 2019-20 seasons simply won't work, Dr. Fort believes that won't lead to higher ticket prices or higher cost of attendance for fanatics. Instead, he believes that once fans are allowed to return to the arenas, the leagues will simply get on with their usual business minus perhaps a few promotional items here and there.

"I don't think I expect any kind of interesting behavior from the NHL or the NBA other than, welcome, free beer," said Dr. Fort. "We really appreciate and welcome you, now get ready to pay the same prices you used to."

Although leagues could certainly survive on television money and fans not in the stands, having them back in the arena would clearly be more beneficial. However, with more than 10 million Americans already applying for unemployment, how those fans financially exit the other side will have a big influence on how much income the leagues lose.

"The deep-seated problem for me is how fans are affected by this recession that is being induced by a lack of humanitarian response," said Dr. Fort. “The question then is how does the recession impact sports? The answer has always been, it depends on the recession. Not that a recession affects everyone in the economy in the same way. Some people suffer nothing except a loss of paper in their pension fund or retirement account. That's not to say that other people in the economy aren't dramatically hurt by this episode. If they are sports fans in the meaningful sense of spending money, then there could be an impact on professional sports. ”