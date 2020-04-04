The US Navy USA Leverage Boeing for three additional MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling aircraft – Defense Blog

US defense contractor Boeing said Thursday that it had received a new order for three additional MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueling aircraft for the US Navy. USA

"We are honored to have the Navy confidence in the design and performance of our system that is evident from this additional order," said Dave Bujold, director of Boeing's MQ-25 program. "This order establishes uninterrupted production of the first MQ-25 aircraft and is aligned with the Navy MQ-25 training and test plans for the introduction of the fleet. The MQ-25 program is vital to ensuring that the Navy can deliver critical unmanned aerial refueling capability to the carrier's air wing. "

This $ 84.7 million modification exercises options for three demo test items of the MQ-25 system, and was an option identified in the original $ 805 million contract for four aircraft awarded in August 2018.

The first flight tests of Boeing's test asset MQ-25, T1, are contributing to the progress of the program. The company recently completed the first round of flight tests for T1, resulting in nearly 30 hours in the air at various speeds and altitudes. The aircraft is now undergoing a planned modification that includes the installation of an aerial refueling store (ARS) under the left wing. Flight tests with the ARS will resume later this year.

The MQ-25A Stingray will be the world's first carrier-based operational drone, designed to provide air refueling capability. Integrating the Stingray into the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) will increase the number of F / A-18E / F available for attack hunting missions and extend the CVW's range, improving its performance, efficiency and safety.