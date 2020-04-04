The United States Navy awards a $ 200 million contract to upgrade the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer – Defense Blog

The Department of Defense and BAE Systems announced an approximate $ 200 million dry dock agreement Friday and will carry out nearly 18 months of maintenance and modernization work aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4).

The USS Boxer's dry dock will be the first time the company's San Diego shipyard will use its 950-foot Pride of California dry dock to service a large-deck warship. The shipyard is currently nearing completion of another important dry dock milestone: the first simultaneous docking of two guided missile destroyers on the west coast.

BAE Systems' shipyard in San Diego will begin work aboard the 843-foot USS Boxer in June 2020. Under the awarded contract, BAE Systems will upgrade the ship to support and operate Joint Strike Fighters on board; perform helmet, tank and mechanical work; and make other improvements on board. The shipyard is expected to complete its work aboard the 25-year-old ship in December 2021. The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $ 207.48 million.

In addition, days before, the USS Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, had reported its first case of coronavirus, leading to the confinement of 80 sailors and enlisted officers in a small room on the ship. With infections increasing on at least three front-line warships, the American navy is plagued by anxiety. Fear of a rapid spread of the epidemic among tight teams has led commanders to reduce the number of mass gatherings and implement a strict distancing protocol.