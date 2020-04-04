The star of & # 39; Mob Wives & # 39; Drita hilariously narrates Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's fight

Instagram

Kim and Kourtney Kardashianfight in the new season of "keeping up with the Kardashians"has made everyone talk, even"Gangster wives"star Drita D & # 39; Avanzo. The 44-year-old television personality even went out of her way to narrate a comment and got her name trending on social media.

In an Instagram video, captioned: "Keeping up to date," Drita criticized the sisters' lack of fighting skills. "Kourtney and Kim fight, if you didn't see this this is the most fun you'll ever see", so it started out as an E clip! The series showed how tension increased. "You can definitely say that they didn't have any kind of fights while growing up."

"I don't think any of them have had a physical altercation so that's priceless. I don't know what they're fighting for. Who cares, it doesn't matter. He probably borrowed his tan cream and never returned it," he continued, before narrating. how was the fight going

However, at one point, Drita decided to give Kim Kardashian some props on your movement. "Kim looks like he is hurting someone … he throws a blow to the elbow and misses, but then he kicks Kourtney. His reflection is not bad: he slaps like a 2-year-old boy in a sandbox," he said. "Kim Kardashian slapped Kourtney, not once but twice, slapped her mother. It was beautiful, I loved it. You guys should see this."

Khloe Kardashian He found out about your comment and couldn't help commenting on it. The founder of Good American Jeans told Drita: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Damn damn I love you !! and added four heart emojis In response Drita said "I love you back girl … you can do Believe I break my fights at any time. "