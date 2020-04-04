The producer of & # 39; John Wick & # 39; enlisted to rewrite the script for the series & # 39; Obi-Wan Kenobi & # 39;

Lucasfilm

Disney entrusts Joby Harold to review the script for the next project directed by Ewan McGregor because the story is similar to that of another Star Wars series & # 39; The Mandalorian & # 39 ;.

The "Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi"spin-off just received the big guns -"John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" Executive producer Joby Harold He has been hired to renew the script.

The next Disney + series, with Ewan McGregor Like the sage from Star Wars, he was arrested in January to allow movie bosses to "rethink" history.

Multiple sources claimed the script was too similar to last year's Disney + hit. "The Mandalorian"whose director, Deborah Chow, is on board to supervise the Obi-Wan series.