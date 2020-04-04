The Premier League will meet with the PFA on Saturday over plans to cut player salaries by 30 percent | Football news

















3:03



Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted about a possible 30 percent pay cut

Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson confirms that Premier League players will be consulted about a possible 30 percent pay cut

The Premier League will meet Saturday with the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) about club proposals to reduce player salaries by 30 percent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The league's 20 teams met on Friday when they unanimously agreed to consult their players about a "combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual compensation."

The move came after pressure from lawmakers, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who said Thursday that Premier League players should "play their part,quot; by cutting wages.

Several teams in the Premier League, including Tottenham and Newcastle, have already suspended non-playing staff, while players remain on full pay.

At the same meeting, it was also agreed that matches will not resume in early May and that the season will only restart when it is safe to do so.

The league also said that a solidarity payment of £ 125 million will be made to the English Football League (EFL) and that £ 20 million will be donated to the NHS.

The Premier League released a statement after Friday's meeting, which read: "In the face of substantial and continuing losses for the 2019/20 season since the suspension of matches began and to protect employment throughout the professional game, clubs Premier League officials unanimously agreed to consult their players regarding a combination of conditional reductions and deferrals amounting to 30 percent of total annual compensation.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock asked Premier League players to reduce their salary in "contribution to the national effort,quot;

"This guide will be kept under constant review as circumstances change.

"The league will be in regular contact with the PFA and the union will join a meeting to be held tomorrow between the league, the players and the club's representatives."

The statement was released amid efforts by a group of Premier League players to organize a crisis fund to support the NHS.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is understood to be heavily involved in organizing the fund, which could lead to donations worth millions of pounds.

"It is absolutely true that a reduction in player salaries is on the table when there are lower-paid employees in some clubs that are being suspended," said Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston.

"The soccer authorities must be aware of the strength of public sentiment about this and I hope that they will demonstrate leadership in this regard."

"It is important that the Premier League assist the national effort in response to the coronavirus pandemic and I will continue to work closely with the soccer authorities."

Delayed resume date

The Premier League reiterated the desire to complete the 2019-20 season, but confirmed that matches will be suspended beyond April 30, the date on which English football had previously been suspended.

The meeting came a day after UEFA urged its members not to "abandon,quot; the current season and threatened expulsion from the European competition for those who ignored its guidance.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool needs just two wins to secure the Premier League title

Liverpool had a 25-point lead at the top of the table and needed just two more wins to secure the title when the Premier League was suspended on March 13.

"It was recognized that the Premier League will not resume in early May and that the 2019/20 season will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so," the statement said.

"The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds and we work together at this challenging time."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is among a group of Premier League players trying to organize a crisis fund for the NHS

"The Premier League is working closely with all professional soccer in this country, as well as with the government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the game achieves a collaborative solution."

"With this, there is a combined goal for all remaining national league and cup games to be played, allowing us to maintain the integrity of each competition."

"However, any return to the game will only be with the full support of the government and when medical guidance allows."

Severe warning from Premier League clubs

Analysis by Bryan Swanson, chief reporter …

For four hours, Premier League clubs discussed the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the message was harsh: act now.

Clubs face "substantial and continuous,quot; losses and something has to give, and costs soar every day at a time without games.

The proposal to reduce and defer up to 30 percent of a player's annual income, depending on certain conditions, highlights an unprecedented sense of urgency.

The fact that the Premier League has requested talks with the PFA on Saturday demonstrates the need for a decision as quickly as possible.

Representatives from the Association of League Managers will also participate in the discussions, given the obvious impact on its members as well.

The clubs agreed to advance £ 125 million to the EFL and the National League, money that was owed to them anyway, but it may still prove vital to some clubs further down the football pyramid in a financial crisis.

3:30 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains how suspending the game could affect the club's transfer business in the coming months Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains how suspending the game could affect the club's transfer business in the coming months

Your £ 20 million donation to the NHS and other key initiatives, including community organizations involved with the clubs, is another much-needed cash injection.

Officials are eager to emphasize that their measures did not respond to scathing criticism from some members of parliament on Thursday and a plea from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Premier League clubs have been talking about introducing a series of measures for several weeks.

The best English football clubs, including players, pay billions of pounds each year in UK taxes, £ 3.3 billion according to figures from an Ernst & Young report from the 2016-17 season, and endorse about 100,000 jobs.

The decision to suspend the games until further notice, without a specific time frame, was a formality.

Soccer will only return when it is safe to do so and the government is comfortable, probably initially behind closed doors.

These are very uncertain and volatile times. Now is the time for Premier League players, through their union, to make their next move, in a time of growing global pandemic.

Neville: I think the players will contribute

Sky Sports Expert Gary Neville believes that Premier League footballers will want to contribute …

"I think 99 percent of footballers originate from the streets of Berwick, Bootle, Bolton, Solihull, Dudley, they are not from Hampstead and Knightsbridge, they have good souls and they are good people. They just did it. Well, they have the lucky to be in the one percent of people who dream of being footballers and achieve it.

"I think if you asked those Premier League players, if they wanted to contribute to the NHS, to the communities, to the challenge facing the country now, they would absolutely say they do."

"The clubs themselves will need support in the coming weeks, particularly if this enters June, July, August, September, with lost revenue from season tickets, gates, etc. They will need support and it is about commitment and collaboration."

"Players will have to consider that. If I was part of the players union, as I was for many years, I would also like some kind of contribution to my club because I think it is important that I contribute to my club." and to survive, but also to make sure that there is a contribution to the community at large and to the NHS with the payment that I receive. "