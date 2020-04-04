The postponement of the Olympics leaves the United States committee with a $ 200 million cash crisis

%MINIFYHTML91e48f46e42fb0e81718ed369afd536677%

A two-time Olympian in athletics, Wallace Spearmon got what he wanted when the International Olympic Committee finally gave in to pressure from athletes and national Olympic organizations and postponed the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year.

It made sense given the coronavirus pandemic. But the financial domino effect could jeopardize their ability, and that of thousands of other American athletes, to train for the games.

"Hopefully athletes don't feel this, although we know we probably will," said Spearmon, who is training in Arkansas to compete in the 200 or 400 meters. "Many of us are already struggling to survive."

Anxiety is mounting because the postponement has left the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee with a $ 200 million cash crisis that could leave athletes without the modest living and training stipends on which they depend. The deficit occurs as the committee simultaneously runs the 2021 Summer Games and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Organizations that run individual Olympic sports in the United States, known as national government agencies, were already trying to figure out how they would cope without the revenue they were to receive from thousands of events that were canceled due to the pandemic.

In recent days, USA Cycling fired or suspended 40% of what had been a staff of 70 people. Rowing from USA USA It cut its staff by a third, also through a mix of leave and layoffs, and cut the wages of much of the remaining staff.

Now, the funds of the USOPC are in the air.

"We have a rainy day fund, but it is raining very hard, very fast," said Rob DeMartini, executive director of USA Cycling.

The looming crisis is the result of the USOPC's unique financial structure, which is heavily dependent on nearly $ 200 million it receives every two years from its share of the U.S. media rights fees that NBCUniversal pays to the IOC to televise the Olympic Games.

Unlike other national Olympic organizations, the USOPC does not receive government funds. It pays for its operations and helps fund athletes and national government agencies for their sports through media sales and sponsorship rights and a modest fundraiser.

The problem for USOPC is that it doesn't get its share of the NBCUniversal money until after the games happen. That money represents approximately 40% of the USOPC budget and allows it to distribute around $ 100 million annually, including $ 13 million in stipends directly to athletes and more than $ 75 million to national government agencies for their sports.

For example, in 2016, USA Cycling received $ 2 million from the national committee, according to USOPC tax returns. The Fencing Association of America received $ 900,000. USA Gymnastics received $ 3 million. And even though the 2018 Winter Olympics were still more than a year away, American figure skating received $ 1 million, USA Curling received $ 842,000, and the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation. USA He received more than $ 2 million.

Some of the organizations received more the following year.

In addition, direct payments to athletes totaled $ 13 million each year, funds that help approximately 2,000 athletes pay their rent and eat, using stipends ranging from a few thousand dollars to $ 21,000.

There's also a discretionary fund of roughly $ 1 million to target a team or group of athletes for whom a little extra support could make the difference between sixth place and a medal.

Max Cobb, who heads the US Biathlon Association. USA And he's the chairman of the board of national sports organizations, he said that all projects that the USOPC funds for high-level and grassroots athletes must now be reevaluated and possibly delayed for a year.

In a statement Thursday, Morane Kerek, chief financial officer of USOPC, said the organization is still evaluating the financial impact of canceling the games.

"Given the uncertainty of the virus and its impact on the sports landscape, we expect our analysis to continue to evolve in the coming weeks," said Kerek.

The USOPC could try to take advantage of the United States Olympic Fund, created in 1984 after the Los Angeles Games, to finance Olympic sports. The endowment has net assets of $ 185 million, according to its latest financial report, but the USOPC tries to limit how much it requests to withdraw from the endowment, which is managed independently, in any year.

What happens to USOPC's finances over the next 18 months may depend on a delicate series of negotiations between the IOC and NBCUniversal. In a conference call Thursday, Timo Lumme, director of television and marketing services for the IOC, said his organization is speaking with broadcasters to try to avoid leaving national Olympic committees and athletes without the funds they need.

However, NBCUniversal is not required to make most of its payment to the IOC, approximately $ 1.2 billion, until shortly before the Olympics begin. By then, the network has finally received a steady stream of funds from advertisers.

A NBC Sports spokesman said Thursday that executives are "in constant communication with our partners at the IOC," but declined to comment on specific conversations.

As those conversations take shape, the athletes and people in charge of getting them the money they need are grappling with life in limbo.

DeMartini, executive director of USA Cycling, said the organization receives about a third of its money from the USOPC, a third of the fundraiser and a third of current races. USA Cycling has received its money from USOPC for this year, but all cycling in the country has stopped. Next year, he is likely to return, but Olympic money remains in the air.

"I have a hole in my one-third size boat, so I have to take measurements," he said.

The USOPC is proud to present its Working Group on Mental Health. Members are actively developing recommendations and resources to address athletes' mental health and well-being. – Team of EE. USA (@TeamUSA) April 3, 2020

Susan Smith, acting executive director of USRowing, said her organization applied for a low-interest loan through the Small Business Administration and asked donors for help to fill in the gaps in canceling events in the busiest season of rowing. .

"It's kind of interesting how a pandemic can focus an organization," said Smith.

Spearmon said athletes are already feeling the financial crisis, and that it will only get worse if the USOPC has to cut its funds. He's finally healed from a calf injury two years ago, but there are no contests where he can collect cash prizes or meet standards that would re-qualify him for USOPC or USA Track and Field funding. It does not have a sponsor, and social distancing warnings prevent it from training.

Many sponsored athletes have to renegotiate with shoe companies in December, which was supposed to be the end of an Olympic year, not the beginning of one. And those companies will also be dealing with the economic consequences.

"They are expressing how much money they have lost in the past few months," Spearmon said of the shoe companies. "There are a lot of things unknown financially right now."