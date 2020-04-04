The officer of & # 39; Wife Beating & # 39; he is arrested while on duty and his uniform cut him

A New Mexico police officer was arrested and charged with domestic abuse, MTO News reported. And it was all recorded on tape.

Here is the video

The unfortunate officer's colleagues at the Albuquerque Police Department wanted to make sure that everyone knows that they do not allow the beating women into their ranks, so they videotaped their arrest.

Jeffrey Wharton was arrested last week, just before his shift began. Apparently, he had an active open order from the neighboring Rio Rancho Police Department for domestic violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Wharton beat his wife so badly that she had several cuts to her head and face. Police say her injuries were so severe they had to take her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage. Some of the domestic incidents were even captured on the couples' "RING,quot; ringing system.

When Officer Wharton arrived for his shift at an area substation, officers were waiting for him and had the felony order in his possession. Officer Wharton can be seen in the video being arrested, while in uniform.

At one point in the video, you see officers remove their service belts and search it. After the search, they are then seen cutting his fully marked uniform shirt. Wharton was led out of the substation to a waiting cruise ship.

Officer Wharton was charged with kidnapping (first degree) (without intent to commit a sexual offense), aggravated assault (large bodily harm) (household member), aggravated assault on a household member (strangulation or suffocation), aggravated assault (major bodily harm) (household member), tampering with evidence (The highest crime is capital, first or second degree, and negligent use of a deadly weapon (unsafe driving).

