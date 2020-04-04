The Kennedys have suffered tragedy and premature death over and over again.

The Kennedys are among the most famous and powerful families in the world.

The descendants of Joseph Kennedy Sr. and his wife, Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, have held some of the highest positions in the country, from congressmen to senators and presidents of the United States.

But the Kennedys have also suffered indescribable pain, with assassinations of President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 and the premature death of so many other family members. Plane crashes, overdoses, and crashes have charged Kennedys at young ages.

The tragedy has apparently hit again.

The Kennedy family said Friday night that the search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her son Gideon, 8, had become a recovery mission. Mother and son disappeared Thursday in a canoe on the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland. McKean is the granddaughter of JFK and the granddaughter of RFK. She is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Lieutenant Governor of Maryland.

"My heart is crushed, but we will try to invoke the grace of God and the strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon established in the world," Kathleen Kennedy Townsend said in a statement. Townsend was a teenager when her father, Robert F. Kennedy, was killed.

Below are other members of the Kennedy family whose lives were cut short early.

Joseph P. Kennedy Jr.

The eldest of the Kennedy brothers, Joseph was a Navy pilot during World War II. He flew numerous combat missions, but perished in a mysterious explosion in flight, during a secret mission that went wrong. He was 29 years old. He was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross.

"Joe rejected his offered permit and persuaded his crew to stay on D-Day," John F. Kennedy later said. “They flew frequently during June and July, and in late July they had another opportunity to go home. It seemed unfair to him to ask his crew to stay longer and they returned to the United States. He remained."

Kathleen "Kick,quot; Kennedy Cavendish

Kathleen "Kick,quot; Kennedy volunteered for the Red Cross during World War II, first in New York and then in London. She married a British nobleman, William Cavendish, Marquis of Hartington, who died shortly after being called into service in 1944. He remained in England after the war and died in a plane crash in France in 1948. He was 28 years old.

John F. Kennedy Jr.

At 38, John F. Kennedy Jr., the late president's son, died when the plane he was piloting crashed into the sea near Martha’s Vineyard. The accident also claimed the lives of his wife, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister, Lauren Bessette.

Edward M. Kennedy uttered the praise of his nephew. "He was a boy who became a man with an enthusiasm for life and a love of adventure," Kennedy said. “He was a flute player who brought us all the time. . . . He had a legacy and learned to treasure it. He was part of a legend and learned to live with it. "

David Kennedy

David, the 28-year-old son of Ethel and Robert F. Kennedy, was found dead in a hotel room in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1984, after years of battling addiction. He was reportedly traumatized by the violent death of his father. His uncle, Edward M. Kennedy, said in a statement that "we all pray that David has finally found the peace he did not find in life."

Michael Kennedy

Another of Robert and Ethel's children died in a ski accident in 1997. Michael, a skilled skier, was playing a "dangerous,quot; game that combined downhill sport with soccer when he collided with a tree, according to the New York Times. He was 39 years old. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland at the time, read the Bible at her funeral.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter was found dead at the famous Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, in August 2019. Authorities later said the 22-year-old died of an accidental overdose. Kennedy Hill had studied at Boston College and had poignantly written in her high school newspaper about her fight against depression. "Although she was mostly a happy girl," she wrote, "I suffered episodes of deep sadness that felt like a heavy rock on my chest."

President John F. Kennedy

November 22, 1963. The 35th president of the country was assassinated in Dallas while traveling in a caravan. His death at age 46 shook the nation. Her brother Robert F. Kennedy tried to continue his legacy in politics. Then an assassin's bullet also took his life.

Robert F. Kennedy

Moments after celebrating his victory in the California Democratic presidential primaries in 1968, Bobby Kennedy was shot dead at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Her brother, Senator Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., Uttered his praise. “He gave us strength in times of trouble, wisdom in times of uncertainty and sharing in times of happiness. He will always be by our side, ”Kennedy said. “Love is not an easy feeling to express in words. Neither is loyalty, trust, or joy. But he was all this. He loved life completely and lived it intensely. "