The Flash Alum 16-year-old Logan Williams dies suddenly

The past month has been a tough one for the entertainment industry. In addition to production closings across the business, for example, NBC closed 35 productions last month, we've also seen the loss of many legendary figures.

The New York Post revealed Thursday that another star who will pass away this year is Logan Williams, who is perhaps most famous for his appearances on The flash, in CW. The store claims that the young man died at age 16.

While some might assume he died of coronavirus complications, no one knows how the 16-year-old died. On Instagram this Friday, Grant Gustin yelled at Logan, declaring that he was "devastated,quot; upon hearing the sad news.

Paraphrasing what Grant had to say on his Instagram, Logan was a very impressive young man with tremendous talent. The actor noted his professionalism while working on The flash. His agent, Michelle Gauvin, who works for Performer’s Management, Vancouver, wrote a statement to The Post confirming her death.

Many other celebrities and coworkers also yelled at the young man. As noted above, the entertainment industry has seen the deaths of many figures in recent weeks, including an audio technician for NBC and Andrew Jack, who worked on the Star Wars franchise.

Also, legendary Bill Withers, known for classic songs like "Lean on Me,quot; and many others, died after writing some of the most iconic songs of all time.

While it's unclear whether Williams or Withers died from the coronavirus, COVID-19 hit celebrities, including Andy Cohen, who, after saying he would be filming See what happens live with Andy Cohen From his home, he revealed that he, too, contracted the coronavirus.

Also, Colton Underwood, The Bachelor Alum revealed on his Instagram in March that he tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was staying at his girlfriend's house where they looked after him on the top floor of his house.

Interestingly, Colton explained that the virus hit him particularly hard, despite being in excellent physical and health condition.



