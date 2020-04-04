The feds intervened in the Colorado ventilation order, Polis says.

Colorado was making a deal with a manufacturer over an order for much-needed fans when the Federal Emergency Management Agency stepped in and took it themselves, Gov. Jared Polis told CNN on Friday night.

It was one thing for states to compete with each other for vital resources to combat the new coronavirus, Polis said. Now they are also competing against the federal government.

"Whether inside or outside," Polis told CNN's Don Lemon. "Or you are buying them and providing them to the states and you are letting us know what we are going to get and when we are going to get them." Or stay out and let us buy them.

Prior to Polis' comments, CNN reported that Colorado had canceled an order for 500 fans, among other supplies, because the items were being purchased by FEMA. A source in Congress told CNN that Colorado told him it was not on the priority list and that the state would have to find its own supplies.

"We cannot compete against our own federal government," said Polis. "So work with us or do nothing at all. But this middle ground where they buy things underneath us and they don't tell us what we're going to get, it's really a challenge to control our increase in the hospital and the safety of our healthcare workers in that kind of environment. "

On Saturday, the Governor and a collection of local government agencies issued a letter to the Colorado Congressional delegation in Washington, requesting that $ 500 billion be included in the next federal stimulus package to help state and local governments. to fight the new coronavirus outbreak.

As we look to the Phase 4 stimulus package, we stand together as state and local partners on the front lines of this crisis, and ask you to include at least $ 500 billion in direct, robust and immediate state and local aid. "says the letter. "In the absence of this assistance, the State of Colorado and local governments that are directly helping Colorado communities to respond to and recover from the impacts of this public health crisis will face an unmitigated economic crisis," the letter says.

Earlier this week, Polis released a letter that he sent to Vice President Mike Pence, calling for more personal protective equipment and fans from the federal government.

He said Wednesday that Colorado would go to China itself, preparing orders for masks, face shields, ventilators and other essential medical supplies as the state caters for a surge in COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, the Governor recommended that anyone who leaves their homes to walk around the neighborhood or the grocery store now wear non-medical face masks, the same day that state health officials reported 111 COVID-19-related deaths, with another 823 people hospitalized.