The best players & # 39; H-O-R-S-E & # 39; for the proposed NBA tournament? Here are five initials

The NBA may have discovered that there are few times that fans can watch replays of classic games or play / watch "2K,quot;. It emerged on Saturday that the league is working with one of its streaming partners, ESPN, to create competition around the "H-O-R-S-E,quot; game.

This would be a socially distant event, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, where "high-profile,quot; players would perform their trick shots alone in empty gyms, and opponents would have to call.

As clunky a setup as it would be, that might be the closest we are to seeing a real-life basketball competition for the next few weeks or months. The NBA hiatus is entering its fourth week and there is no end in sight.

With that, here are five (one for each letter, see) players who could definitely spell hobby fans entertainment during this downtime:

Stephen Curry

Curry's repertoire is endless, but we'll only mention the obvious final move: the tunnel shot. Why waste it on "H,quot;? Players' shooting ranges are catching up with Curry's, but how many of them can catch two players from inside the locker room?

Kyrie irving

If the competition allows for seconds the way they are used in the Slam Dunk competition, then Irving could be a favorite. His travels down the road lead to what veterans would call "circus shots," off-balance shots that end up coming in. Any jelly for you, buddy?

Bring young

Young has a range similar to Steph from deep down, so he would be competitive in those, but then he could counterattack with his mid-range float. And when we say mid-range, we mean that it extends to the free throw line.

Kevin Durant

I have to have the guy who won two All-Star "H-O-R-S-E,quot; competitions a decade ago AND beat Curry in a quick "P-I-G,quot; game when they were teammates much more recently.

Joel Embiid

The Process can join this group on one condition: that they only use soccer moves to attempt their shots.

Many other types of big names could also work well in a "H-O-R-S-E,quot; competition. Today's players are infinitely more athletic and creative than the 40-year-old stars who spearheaded a "HORSE,quot; series produced by CBS, though the late "Gun,quot; Pete Maravich, one of the stars of that '70s show and a player who was ahead of his time, he would have been a contender at any time with a team like this.