Terry Crews' wife recovers after double mastectomy caused by breast cancer diagnosis

WENN / Instar

Rebecca Crews reveals that her host husband of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; She said she felt her insides melt when she found out about her stage 1 breast cancer diagnosis.

Up News Info –

Terry Crews'Wife is recovering from major surgery amid the coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks after being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, Rebecca Crews made the decision to undergo a double mastectomy, and she is now on the mend.

Speaking to PEOPLE about her fear of health, the 54-year-old beauty admitted that even though she was still in Stage 1, she was "overwhelmed by fear, as if cancer was this all-consuming and all-evil entity. is powerfull". That is why she decided to take precautions when undergoing the procedure to remove both breasts on March 3.

In her recovery from the pandemic, Rebecca admitted that it has been challenging since she cannot differentiate between her post-mastectomy pain and the symptoms of COVID-19. "I've also been very nervous, because a couple of times I woke up in the middle of the night with breathing problems and I thought, 'Oh no'," she shared.

However, Rebecca was grateful that Terry has taken a step forward to take good care of her as she recovers at her Pasadena home. "I have to give her accessories because she's been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just stepping forward," he revealed. "I make fun of him all the time, wondering, 'Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?! & # 39;"

Speaking about her own cancer, Rebecca admitted that she knew she would be fine right after getting the results of her biopsy. "After the call, I had this clear vision of myself walking through a door, and on the other side of this door, the sun was shining and I was very happy," she said. "I had a feeling it was going to be okay."

However, the same could not be said for Terry. "My husband has seen me go through many things, but the expression on his face," she said, "looked at me as if I was going to die. He told me that he felt that his interior was melting. I told him: & # 39; I I need you to be strong for me, "and he said," Okay, "and he hugged me, but I think he needed that hug."

As for what he has been doing to spend his time in self-isolation, the wife of the "America has talent"The host noted that she was" doing a little self-examination and wondering what's important to me. "She added," But other than that … my life is in good balance, and I have so many happy and exciting things in what to focus on. "