Teresa Giudice pays tribute to her father the day after his death

Teresa Giudice continues to honor his father Giacinto Gorga—He passed away on Friday morning— with emotional tributes on social media.
"This is the first night in my life that I have gone to bed without knowing that my dad would be there for me in the morning,quot;, New Jersey Royal Housewives star shared on Instagram. "My heart has been broken into a million pieces, but I know you are finding mom right now … I love you both very much."
In another post, he raised a goblet to his family's patriarch with a special post.
"Yesterday in the rain the skies wept with me for your departure … today you made the sun shine to tell me that you came and found mom," Teresa wrote, along with an image of her and her four daughters posing with their grandfather. . "I know how you loved your Blue, so today I will raise a glass for you! I greet you PaPa,quot;.
"Always the life of the party," he captioned in a separate post. Adding "Legend,quot;.
Teresa's heartfelt posts about her father come a day after her death.
He was 76 years old.
the New Jersey Royal Housewives Star announced the heartbreaking news on social media.
"My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mom, I saw you pass peacefully and I know that you continued fighting for my daughters and for me," she said on Instagram.
"I have many amazing thoughts about you, every day seeing you in the kitchen of my house, teaching my daughters to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love for the shore and my travel companion," he continued. "You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat a good meal, have a drink and enjoy life."
Bravolebrity also spoke of how caring and loving her father was. She especially praised him for his adoration for her Antonia Gorga, who passed away in March 2017.
"Thank you for showing us all what true love is," said Teresa, before closing the session. "I love you, Dad, rest in peace."
Additionally, Joe Gorga, expressed his anguish at his loss.
"I can't believe he's gone," he RHONJ Star shared about her father. "The world lost an incredible human man today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you think, but go find your wife because I know that is all you want and everything what you've done talked about the last 3 years. "
He added: "You will be missed every day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly one of a kind. I am so happy that you have no more pain. Rest in peace at last."
