Teresa Giudice pays tribute to her father the day after his death

Family is forever.

Teresa Giudice continues to honor his father Giacinto Gorga—He passed away on Friday morning— with emotional tributes on social media.

"This is the first night in my life that I have gone to bed without knowing that my dad would be there for me in the morning,quot;, New Jersey Royal Housewives star shared on Instagram. "My heart has been broken into a million pieces, but I know you are finding mom right now … I love you both very much."

In another post, he raised a goblet to his family's patriarch with a special post.

"Yesterday in the rain the skies wept with me for your departure … today you made the sun shine to tell me that you came and found mom," Teresa wrote, along with an image of her and her four daughters posing with their grandfather. . "I know how you loved your Blue, so today I will raise a glass for you! I greet you PaPa,quot;.