Tarrant County Reports 2 Additional COVID-19 Deaths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Tarrant County health officials confirmed on Saturday that two more residents have died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The two deaths bring the county's death toll to nine. Right now, the county has seen 404 positive COVID-19 cases.

Tarrant County Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja said one patient was an elderly Southlake resident with underlying health problems. The other patient was a "younger person from Haltom City with no known health conditions."

Both contracted the virus through community transmission.

Taneja declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information.

"We express our deepest sympathy to families," he said. "Unfortunately, their deaths are a reminder to everyone that we are seeing more COVID-19 disease across our community."

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and can lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

"We want Tarrant County residents to continue to consider basic preventive measures to protect themselves from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses," said Taneja.

These include:

Stay home as much as possible.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you go out; Avoid meetings of more than 10 people.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. If you experience shortness of breath or persistent fever, call your primary care provider.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve.

Frequently clean and disinfect objects and touched surfaces.

For more information, visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.