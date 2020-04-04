Tank taunts Tyrese Gibson for & # 39; running away & # 39; of the

WENN

In a post since deleted, the singer of & # 39; Maybe I deserve & # 39; He admits he has been waiting to kick the actor from & # 39; Furious 7 & # 39; & # 39; a ** since TGT & # 39; broke, a group they formed in 2007.

Up News Info –

Tank apparently he still has bad feelings towards Tyrese Gibson from the division of their R&B supergroup TGT. The "Maybe He Deserves It" singer recently publicly challenged his former groupmate to a battle because he's tired of seeing him "run away from this smoke."

In a previously deleted post, Tank shared a screenshot from a Twitter draft saying: "For the record, @tyrese is escaping this smoke! It's not a light jog, but a full sprint … He tells Swiss and Tim to go crazy. Cage so we can get this job at The General. " Without stopping there, Tank added in the caption: "I've been waiting to kick his a ** ever since TGT broke."

He even directly mentioned the actor, taunting him saying he would release a song called "Nervous". Soon after, Tyrese jumped into the comment section of the post with her answer. The "Furious 7"The actor scoffed at him," T There's only one king of social media and that's not you … Lol. There is no way you can get a raise from me to press play … After playing PLEASE DON'T go the vs would end … Lol ".

He also said that Tank should have challenged PJ Morton instead of him because they are similar in skill.

Tyrese then published a video in which he said: "Tank does not want to smoke with me. No one can deny all the records that you are producing for all the n *** like in the gang, and we thank you for that. I salute. But if we are going to press play, everything will finished before it starts, my nigga. "

Tyrese and Tank, along with Ginuwine, they formed TGT in 2007 and released their first single "Please Don & # 39; t Go (The TGT Remix)" in that same year. Despite being active since 2007, the three only released their 2013 debut album titled "Three Kings". They didn't reveal any new music after that.