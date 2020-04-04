Tamar Braxton has a message for parents who spent the school week

Tamar Braxton has been having a hard time at home since her son Logan Herbert started online school. Tamar used to say that she is bored at home and fed up with life on the couch, but now, since Logan started online school, she has been saying that she is sick and tired, and that she wants to get her boring life back on the couch.

Look at what Tamar posted as a thank you to all the parents who are going through the same thing.

‘A thank you to the parents who spent the school week … it has been a long time and the days have been LONG! #jesustakethewheel #TamarBraxton #Padres #WorkFromHome # COVID19, "Tamar captioned her post.

A follower said, "If you open that mouth one more time, I swear it," and someone else posted this: "I have 3 and they're killing me!" I'm about to leave you with the trash! I can't even try! Also, I realized that my 5th grader is going to repeat 5th grade. I don't know what I'm supposed to teach them. However, I am sure that my pre-k4 is smart like your mommy Chile. "

Another commenter posted: ‘Lmao Tay Tay. These trolls always judge. Just smile and have fun. I know who you are.

A fan exclaimed: mg Omg Tamar! You made me shudder so much, "and someone else wrote:" The hit I don't care how she acts like a family mate baby, WAKES ME LOVE HER. "

Someone else said, "Omg, she's making those fruit snacks sound good with all that pounding and popping, let me go to my kitchen and see if I have anything."

One of Tamar's fans said: ‘@tamarbraxton that pop language. You and my sister I love … what are you drinking? I hope you and the family are well. Keep exploding! "

In other news, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso has been offering valuable financial advice on his social media account to his followers during these tough economic times we are living in.



