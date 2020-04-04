Tamar Braxton and her sister Trina don't understand Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fights: "You treat your enemies that way,quot;

One of the most recent viral moments is the fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. The disagreement that turned physical developed in the first two episodes of the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Many people have had funny comments about the fight that left Kim bleeding. However, Tamar Braxton and her sister Trina Braxton talked about it on Instagram Live and don't understand how it got so far.

Tamar has had verbal arguments to knock down and drag with all her sisters. Many of them played in front of the camera and some with Traci Braxton seemed to be able to become physical, but never did.

The most confusing thing about why the 40-year-old woman began physically assaulting her sister was what the discussion was about. Kim was talking about how she and Khloe Kardashian never cancel appearances at work compared to Kendall and Kourtney who have.

Tamar asked Trina that, as adults, how do you get along once a family member gets their hands on you?

‘After a certain age and someone opens his hand and hits you in the face -‘

Trina responds, "Well, it starts with an apology for how they get over it. I mean it could take a second, it could take some time so they're taking a breather right now." Let me tell you something you have never done that makes me want to get my hands on you. "

Tamar agreed.

What happened? How do I get there? What broke Something broke for … and Kim had blood on her arms from scratching and kicking. You like to treat your enemies like this! "

People in the comment section found the comment funny but had mixed opinions.

While some agreed with Tamar saying that she would never physically attack her brothers, others say that sometimes sisters fight like that.



