%MINIFYHTML8846e679eea26177a4563b00930d8df176%

"My soul is anxious, I care about my compatriots, my family and my relatives," said the Khujand guardian in Uzbekistan, Mamur Ikramov.





Tajikistan has not announced a single case of coronavirus infection

Tajikistan's national soccer season begins this weekend despite the fact that almost all other leagues in the world are stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs in the Central Asian landlocked country of nine million people are largely unknown, but the Super Cup clash between champions Istiklol and runner-up league Khujand will see the action return to the country on Saturday.

Soccer has survived only in a few countries in the world with league games in Belarus, Nicaragua and Burundi.

The backdrop of Tajikistan's preseason will be played behind closed doors at the Central Republican Stadium in the capital Dushanbe.

The World Health Organization has warned that people should avoid crowds, although the state of the former Soviet Union has not announced a single case of coronavirus infection.

"You know that the championships are halted in almost every country due to the coronavirus pandemic," Dushanbe-based Istiklol manager Vitaliy Levchenko said before the Super Cup crash.

"Thank God there is no coronavirus in Tajikistan and the new soccer season begins in the country."

Istiklol won a national treble in 2019 and became the first club to win six consecutive Tajikistan League titles.

Tajikistan, whose national sport is gushtigiri, a traditional form of fighting, has never made it to a World Cup or Asian Cup final, their best achievement came in 2006 when they won the Asian Challenge Cup, a country competition emerging.

The country's 10-team league begins Sunday with three games, which will also be played behind closed doors.

The clubs will feature 42 foreign players, with neighboring Uzbekistan topping the list with 20 imports, followed by Ghana with 10.

"My soul is anxious, I care about my compatriots, my family and my relatives," said the Khujand guardian in Uzbekistan, Mamur Ikramov. "You know there are 205 cases of coronavirus in Uzbekistan."