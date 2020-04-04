Surprising Sky Sports Golf studies: Mangoes, duffs and many more failures! The | Golf News

















Butch Harmon, Andrew Coltart, and Tony Johnstone made our compilation of the all-time Sky Sports Golf flops, featuring duffs, shanks, and many other shocks!

The Sky Sports Golf team loves offering help and guidance to amateur golfers during live coverage, though things often don't go as planned!

Our team may have contained major champions, Ryder Cup players, and some of the game's best coaches over the years, along with a number of European Tour winners, but it hasn't stopped a lot of golfers from taking away. out in the studio.

From Simon Holmes nearly eliminating Andrew Coltart with a lost swing, to Rich Beem's failed attempts to hack a bunker, we've digged deep into the archives to look back at some of our all-time favorite failures.

Coltart appears multiple times after leaving David Howell and those watching him at points with his efforts in the Open Zone, as does Wayne Riley for an amazing handle with a short iron!

Jamie Weir's short game woes in mock 17 at The Players make the list short, just as Luke Donald takes a closer look at Sarah Stirk's swing after being stitched live by the production team.

Denis Pugh and Tony Johnstone's Shanking has been taken out of some retro studio coverage for their fun, just like Butch Harmon has shown that not all shots are perfect when the cameras are shooting.

Click on the video above to look back at some of Sky Sports Golf's all-time studio shocks!