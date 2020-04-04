Sun and warmer temperatures for the weekend

After a few cold days, the metro area will heat up this weekend and early next week.

Denver residents should expect mostly sunny skies and a maximum close to 60 today, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Tonight's low will be around 36 degrees.

The warming trend continues on Sunday when the high temperature is expected to approach 70 degrees, with a nightly low of around 40.

Highs are expected in the low 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

Later next week, it may rain and snow, says the National Weather Service, but high levels in the 1950s and 1960s should help the metro area avoid accumulation.