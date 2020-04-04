Summer Walker in hot water to defend cultural appropriation

Instagram

"I don't see why a white girl can't wear box braids if she chooses to express herself that way," says the "Girls Need Love" singer before being hit by a backlash.

Even though Summer hiker She often says controversial things that lead her to hot water, it seems she still remains true to herself despite the backlash. This time, the R&B singer received criticism after a comment she made about cultural appropriation.

It all started after she posted on Instagram a video of Nikita Dragun That led one of her followers to urge her not to support the social media star because she is appropriating black culture. In response, Summer wrote, "Idiot about the whole cultural appropriation thing with so many black women running around with straight blonde wigs, blue contacts, and makeup who know full well that it's 2 shades lighter than their actual skin tone. I think many people like the idea of ​​being what there is, no matter what race. "

Her response led some people to attack her, although she continued with her comment. "I don't see why a white girl can't wear box braids if she chooses to express herself that way. Clearly, as humans we admire different things from different cultures," she added in another comment, "The only problem is the black girl in the blonde wig. should receive the same acceptance and praise as the white girl in the box braids. "

This only led people to attack her even more, with a saying, "You continue to be ignorant every day as if you really outdo yourself with this ignorant idiot." Meanwhile, another person similarly wrote, "Ignorance sprang, an entire colorist who doesn't even support her own race when Chile." Someone else urged her to "make music … and shut up."

"Please remove it this summer. Having blue eyes and blonde hair are not cultural things, but genetic. Please remove it for your own good," one person kindly advised. "Are you summer SERNIO RN? That is the dumbest shit that has come out of your mouth …" commented another.