Storm fronts ready to deliver wet and windy weekend; Blizzard conditions in Sierra – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Mother Nature was preparing to hit the San Francisco Bay area with a powerful hit for a weekend or two as a couple of spring storm systems targeted Northern California from the Gulf of Alaska.

By the time the last of the systems roll east on Monday, forecasters from the National Weather Service said it could drop an inch to 1.5 inches of rain in the San Francisco area and several feet of snow would cover the Sierra.

"Light rain occurs in North Bay on Saturday morning that spreads throughout the bay area on Saturday afternoon and evening," said meteorologists from the weather service. "A second system falls off the coast on Sunday to maintain constant rain for much of the day throughout the region."

For Bay Area residents, the best time to get some fresh air will be on Saturday. The heaviest rains are forecast to be on the region for much of Sunday.

"The second storm system will run throughout the region on Sunday and Sunday night," forecasters said. "Strong south-southeast winds (gusts of 30-45 mph in windier places) and higher sustained rain rates on weekends will be associated with the second cold surface front."

Thunderstorms could linger in the Bay Area on Monday as cold, unstable air will follow closely behind the second front.

The worst part of the storm will be delivered to the Sierra, where the coronavirus outbreak closed ski resorts and local leaders were telling visitors to stay away.

"Snow will begin in northern Sierra on Saturday and may decrease a little on Saturday night," forecasters said. “Heavy snowfalls move towards the Sierra on Sunday with very difficult travel conditions. Traveling to the Sierra this weekend is not recommended. ”

A winter storm watch goes into effect from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. Snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, except 1 to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Quantities greater than 2 feet are possible near the Sierra Crest.