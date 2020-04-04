Stop selling fake COVID-19 test kits – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, MICH. (DETROIT Up News Info) – In continued efforts to protect residents from scams and price increases related to the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office contacted two related companies Wednesday to demand Stop marketing and selling Michigan's fake COVID-19 in-home kits for consumers.

The Attorney General's letter was sent to VitaStik Inc. and $ tronghold Inc., both registered in Las Vegas, Nevada, but operating in Beverly Hills, California, after a concerned Michigan consumer reported that the companies' website promoted the COVID-19 home test kits The kits were sold at $ 25 each and were described with 96.3 percent accuracy, with results available within 15 minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve such kits, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned consumers that all of those promotions are scams.

A special agent from the Attorney General's office contacted the business owner who said the test kits were going through approval processes with the FDA. By following up on those claims, the agent found that they were false since no one at the FDA was aware of the business or kit owner.

Based on that, the Attorney General's office believes that companies are violating Michigan's Consumer Protection Law and demanded that they stop selling counterfeit kits to Michigan consumers and provide refunds to any consumer who has already purchased some . Federal authorities may take further enforcement measures. The company responded by saying it will comply with the office's request.

"During public emergencies, it is common for scams to become more frequent and consumers must be cautious," said Nessel. "I appreciate the consumer reports that continue to be filed in my office, and my Consumer Protection team and I will continue to fight to ensure honest and hard-working people are protected from scammers and price scammers."

The number of COVID-19 related price increase complaints filed with the Attorney General's office at 7 a.m. Today was 2,806. That includes 1,367 complaints filed online through the Attorney General's Consumer Protection website and 1,439 complaints taken over the phone.

Consumers can file a complaint online or by calling the Consumer Protection advice line, 877-765-8388. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Attorney General's office has received reports from business owners who have been the subject of the office's efforts to curb the price increase. Those business owners have been receiving threats from members of the public.

The price increase is a civil violation under the Michigan Consumer Protection Law. The Attorney General's office finds residents who report rising prices on social media helpful, as do those who report to the office about it. But responding to price increases by threatening violence is a crime. It will not be tolerated and can be processed.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.