Stephen Kenny replaces Mick McCarthy as manager of the Republic of Ireland | Football news







Stephen Kenny has replaced Mick McCarthy as manager of the Republic of Ireland with immediate effect.

McCarthy's contract was due to run until July 31, after the Euro 2020 Finals originally ended, and Kenny would step down with the under-21s on August 1.

The Republic will face Slovakia in the qualifying play-offs for Euro 2020, and the winner will face Northern Ireland or Bosnia and Herzegovina, but the match was postponed a second time due to the pandemic.

Acting FAI CEO Gary Owens said: "This has been a difficult situation for the Association, and for Mick and Stephen in particular, following the Covid-19 pandemic and the effect it has had on the timing of the soccer,quot;.

"On behalf of President Gerry McAnaney, the FAI Board and myself, I want to thank both men for their professionalism and understanding of their dealings with the Association in these unprecedented circumstances. These are exceptional times in Irish life and Mick He has taken that into account by agreeing to vacate the position prematurely.

"On behalf of the FAI, I wish to express our gratitude to Mick for his service and commitment to our national team throughout his career and particularly in his second term as manager of Ireland. We wish Mick and his staff the very best and wish them We thank everyone for their hard work on this campaign of the European Championship to date.

"Stephen will now begin his planning for the tiebreaker against Slovakia and everyone in the FAI wishes him the best in our bid to qualify for Euro 2020. Football will return and we have much to look forward to now in the fall with the League of Nations and the UEFA EURO 2020 tiebreaker, followed by World Cup qualifying in early 2021. "

More to follow …