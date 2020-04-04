State legislature extends recess until May due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California lawmakers will not return on April 13 as planned, extending the Legislature's first unscheduled break in 158 years and leaving Governor Gavin Newsom in charge of spending billions of dollars to combat the COVID-19 outbreak with little direct supervision

Lawmakers pulled out on March 16 after they agreed to give Newsom $ 1 billion to spend responding to the virus. The money is tied to Newsom's emergency declaration, and he has broad authority to spend it as he sees fit. It has also tapped another $ 1.3 billion in emergency reserves.

On Friday, legislative leaders announced that they planned to meet again on May 4.

Since March 12, Newsom has issued more than a dozen executive orders that suspended standardized testing for public school students, delayed evictions by two months, suspended open meeting laws for local governments, and ordered all of the nearly 40 millions of state residents who stayed in their homes. indefinitely.

Meanwhile, state courts have shut down, delaying routine hearings and slowing down their work.

Assemblywoman Melissa Meléndez said Newsom has done a good job exercising power so far.

"We have to trust him to do that, but how long can we continue, giving up the authority that we all have as legislators in the jobs that we're supposed to be doing?" she said. "There are three branches of government and one cannot keep everyone in line in times of crisis."

Newsom has been giving the Legislature regular updates on spending. Of the $ 1 billion, Newsom has spent $ 361.8 million as of Thursday, according to Finance Department spokesman H.D. Palmero.

"We keep the Legislature fully informed of what we are doing about it," Palmer said.

Lawmakers expected to return on April 13. But California is still under a mandatory "stay home,quot; order. The state now has more than 11,100 cases and more than 245 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. And state officials are warning of an increase in cases that could overwhelm hospitals if people don't obey public health orders.

"Our top priority is to continue helping to flatten the COVID-19 transmission curve to prevent our health care systems from being overwhelmed," Senator Toni Atkins, president pro tempore of the Senate, said Friday.

Local governments and state boards and commissions have continued to meet by teleconference and other electronic means, possible actions because Newsom suspended parts of the state open meeting laws that required public bodies to vote together in public.

But those laws do not apply to the Legislature, whose actions are governed by the state Constitution. Before the recess, the Senate agreed to change its rules to allow lawmakers to meet remotely. But the Assembly did not do so after leaders questioned its legality.

"There appear to be many practical and constitutional obstacles that would make remote voting a challenge," said Katie Talbot, spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. "The Assembly is currently exploring all options to fulfill its duty."

Some state legislatures have met remotely, albeit under their state constitutions. Others have more creative solutions. In Arkansas, lawmakers gathered in a 5,600-seat basketball arena to make sure they could stay away from each other and not spread the virus.

California State Senator Scott Wiener said he supports the Legislature taking a recess during the pandemic, but said he "must meet again,quot; at some point. "We have a responsibility to take the necessary steps to stabilize health, safety and economic well-being," he said.

The only thing the state constitution requires lawmakers to do this year is approve an operating budget for June 15. If they do not, legislators will not receive any payment.

"I don't know how essential we really are," said Assemblyman Mark Stone. "If we are only working on the same invoices that we submitted two months ago, well, maybe we are not that essential.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.