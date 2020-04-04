Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken fans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Some states and cities that have been sent masks, gloves, ventilators, and other essential equipment from the country's medical reserves to fight the coronavirus have had an inappropriate surprise: the material cannot be used.

Nearly 6,000 medical masks shipped to Alabama had dry rot and an expiration date of 2010. More than 150 ventilators shipped to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, masks with defective elastics could cause the straps to break, exposing medical workers to the disease.

"Several of the shipments we received from the contained strategic national reserve (personal protective equipment) have already passed their expiration dates and, although we are told that much of the expired equipment is capable of being used for the COVID-19 response, they would not be suitable for use in surgical settings, "said Charles Boyle, spokesman for Oregon Governor Kate Brown, in an email.

He said some of the equipment had been purchased during the H1N1 outbreak more than a decade ago and that the masks with the brittle elastic were among the products recalled by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA The state did not distribute them to medical workers.

The shortage of protective equipment has put doctors, nurses and other front-line medical workers at risk. Life-saving fans have been rare as more and more states experience outbreaks of COVID-19 disease, which generally causes mild or moderate symptoms, but can be especially dangerous for older adults and people with existing health problems. Many young adults and medical workers have also succumbed to the disease.

Many governors have complained of delays in obtaining equipment from the National Strategic Reserve or receiving quantities of equipment well below what they had requested. That frustration is compounded when the equipment arrives, but it cannot be used.

Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association and a former top public health official in the state, said he received multiple emails from hospitals about shipping stocks of N95 masks in which the rubber bands that They hold the mask around the wearer's face had dry rot. They could not be used unless the bands were replaced.

Montgomery County received nearly 6,000 medical masks of a different type that had dry rot, a shipment that was replaced approximately a week later.

"It is really alarming because those masks are desperately needed," said US Senator Doug Jones of Alabama. "When our national reserve is not supervised enough to know that it has expired and rotten masks lying around and is not replenished, that is a real problem."

Colorado Senator Cory Gardner called for an investigation into the supply and distribution management of fans in the national reserve on Friday. Among other things, he cited reports that maintenance failures were contributing to a lack of operating fans "at a time when our country desperately needs them."

Los Angeles received about 170 fans from the national reserve that were in poor condition. Governor Gavin Newsom said they were sent to a company for repair.

In New Hampshire, the Congressional delegation wrote to the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA Saying that many of the supplies the state received had expired. Additionally, more than 16,000 latex gloves could not be used in a medical setting due to latex allergies.

The CDC recognized late last month that some items in US stocks. USA They have exceeded their manufacturer's designated service life. However, they were sent to hospitals "due to the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency," the CDC said.