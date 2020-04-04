Some Bay Area residents quickly adopt the recommendation to wear masks – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – After weeks of public health officials saying it wasn't necessary for people who were not sick to wear a mask, many quickly adopted the doctors' new recommendation for everyone to cover their faces when they were in public. .

“If you cover your face, you are protecting other people around you. We now know that people can be contagious before they have symptoms, or that people with coronaviruses can get slightly sick. You could be one of those people, I could be one of those people, ”said Dr. Susan Philip of the San Francisco Department of Public Health at a press conference.

The recommendation on the masks came first from state and local health officials on Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control followed their own recommendation after a study found that viral RNA hovered in the air inside the rooms of coronavirus patients at the hospital.

"If we all got protective covers over our mouths and noses, it wasn't that we would be protected from others, but that others would be protected from us." If we are all in this together and we all use those types of covers, we have a good chance of interrupting some unknown transmission frequency, "said Dr. Harvey Fineberg.

Around San Francisco, there were used masks than usual, even as people waited outside Safeway. Lewis Miller picked up a mask Friday morning at Ace Hardware for $ 40.

“I feel like we need to stay safe and secure. This is not a joke. We are lucky this is not New York, "Miller told KPIX 5.

However, wearing masks is only a recommendation and not a requirement. It should be noted that many people, especially in San Francisco, have been wearing facial masks in public for weeks, regardless of recommendations from health officials.

"I keep my six-foot distance and don't go to crowded areas. And with the mask, you end up touching the mask, you end up touching this, you end up taking off the mask, ”said Alex Miller.

With the recommendation, a plea also came: Don't rush and buy N-95 masks. Those should be kept for front-line healthcare workers and first responders.

“A homemade cloth mask, a towel, a scarf, a scarf; anything that absorbs the drops is fine, ”said Dr. Philip.