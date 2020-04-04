Small business owners can now apply for government money during the coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for a new program called, the Payment Check Protection Program.

It is designed to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll.

The SBA says the loan could be forgiven if the company keeps all of its employees on the payroll for eight weeks.

The money must be used for payrolls, rentals, mortgages, and other utilities.

Small business owners can apply for the loan through an SBA-approved bank.

Applications will be accepted until Tuesday, June 30.

Another SBA program could put $ 10,000 into your small business in a matter of days.

As part of an expanded Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, the federal government will provide a $ 10,000 loan advance to anyone applying for EIDL.

While waiting for your loan to be approved, you can use these 10,000 for things like payroll, rent, utilities, and other things to help keep the business going.

"It is not a loan. It's actually a grant, "said Herbert Austin, regional director of the Dallas Small Business Administration.

He said this money will provide immediate help to companies as they await approval of their EIDL loan.

"Even before reviewing the document, a $ 10,000 check will be cut from your account," he said.

Shane Spiller, co-owner of Eno’s Pizza Tavern in the Bishop Arts District, says he applied for the EIDL loan last week and this week he had to go back and reapply for the $ 10,000 grant again.

Spiller says the money would help him retain or hire his employees.

It has lost almost 70% of its workforce since the pandemic began.

If you are applying for the EIDL loan for the first time, be sure to check the box for the advance of the $ 10,000 loan.

If you filled out the application before March 30, the SBA says you can go back and reapply to receive the $ 10,000.

Be sure to refer to your previous request.

If you need help navigating the application process, the Small Business Administration has a tool on its website to find community partners who can help with the process for free:

