Skype tries to compete with Zoom by reminding people that they don't need the app or an account to make a call

Skype is trying to make it easier to use its video calling software and remind people that using the app is not complicated. The company tweeted a reminder Today users can now start a video meeting and invite people to it without using the app or even having an account; The process is completely done on the web. (People can start a call from here). Skype is likely to expect this feature to give them an edge over some of its competitors, namely Zoom, which has dominated the video call conversation since the pandemic began. Skype has been left out of most video call mentions.

Zoom requires a meeting host to have an account as well as the app to initiate a call, although participants don't need it either. Still, Skype has been catching up with Zoom by making its video conferencing feature more obvious in the app, and with this feature, it smoothes the process of wanting to initiate a call to make it happen. My colleague Tom Warren wrote about how Skype gave this moment to Zoom, which is worth reading. But the company has yet to give up and is likely hoping to lure people to Skype, especially amid Zoom's latest security and privacy concerns.

Correction 4/3, 4:42 PM ET: This article initially stated that this was a new feature; that was a mistake. We regret the error.