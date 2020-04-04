Sky Sports Rugby Podcast Special: Alex Corbisiero on Fighting Testicular Cancer | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML1c1ec2be82dc5db9344b2c30a28e216c76%

Former England and Lions member talks about his battle with cancer and pays tribute to NHS staff







Sky Sports Rugby's Rupert Cox talks to Alex Corbisiero about the battle against testicular cancer in a special podcast episode.

Corbisiero was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2019, and in this episode, he opens up about the moment he heard the news, the brilliant treatment he received, and ultimately his recovery.

Cox and Corbisiero also joined urologist consultant Ben Challacombe, Rupert's cousin, this week, as well as American rugby star Abby Gustaitis, who is Corbisiero's fiancé.

Corbisiero also includes a sincere thanks to the NHS, something that will surely resonate with all audiences at this time.

To hear all of that and more, click play above for the latest Sky Sports Rugby Union special podcast.