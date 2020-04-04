Sky Sports Bust Common Soccer Myths: Home Edge? The | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLe34f1c84c4d58fc4033a8474c22bf63c77%





Is there really a home advantage? If so, how much is it worth?

They often say that a team has an advantage at home, but is there such a thing? We have reviewed all league results since 1888 to break the myth …

You will often see managers gathering their local fans, but how much does the benefit of the results affect at home?

Home advantage has steadily decreased since the Football League started 132 years ago.

At their peak in 1895/96, home teams won 64.6 percent of their games, when 480 games were played at two professional levels.

Since that summit, the home win percentage reached a record low in 2015/16, dropping to just 41.1 percent across the four levels of 2,036 games. That same season, the winning percentage away from home reached a record high of 31.5 percent.

Therefore, the value of the home advantage plummeted more than 36.0 percent, proportionally, between 1895 and 2016.

This season, home teams have won 43.7 percent of their games at levels: Premier League (44.8 percent), Championship (42.6 percent), League One (46.3 percent), and League Two (41.8 percent).

So what is the reason behind the decrease? There are likely a variety of reasons for the changing style of the game, the modern stadiums and fields, and the improved travel.

In fact, the home advantage has reached record lows in each of England's four professional leagues in the past eight years.

But there is still a boost in the homeland: Teams are 10.4 percent more likely to win if they play at home this season, on average in tiers.

To be precise, this term, the home advantage has increased the chances of winning by 11.5 percent in the Premier League, 9.3 percent in the Championship, 13.0 percent in League One and 8.5 percent in League Two.

Liverpool is the only team that has an unblemished record in its homeland, followed by Wycombe in League One with a 72.2 percent win rate. At the other end of the scale, Stevenage and Southend have gained just 11.7 percent.

Behind closed doors

With the possibility that the Premier League can play the rest of this season behind closed doors, would that affect the home advantage?

Technically, if the games were played on neutral and crowd-free terrain, it would affect all teams equally.

But 11 games have been played behind closed doors due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Serie A, La Liga and Liga A, which can be compared to recent results between the same teams at the same stadium.

Interestingly, home teams fared marginally better without their home crowd, earning 1.55 points per game instead of 1.45 on average, but this is likely due to the small sample size and time elapsed between games.