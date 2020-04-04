Sir Andrew Strauss says England's victory in the World Cup was a dream come true – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

"That moment will undoubtedly live with them for the rest of their lives. It will be impossible to replace it."

















Sir Andrew Strauss says seeing England's victory at the World Cup in Lord & # 39; s was & # 39; fulfilling a dream & # 39; and believes that victorious Eoin Morgan players will never have a better time in their lives

Sir Andrew Strauss says seeing England's victory at the World Cup in Lord & # 39; s was & # 39; fulfilling a dream & # 39; and believes that victorious Eoin Morgan players will never have a better time in their lives

Sir Andrew Strauss says seeing England's World Cup victory at Lord & # 39; s was "the fulfillment of a dream,quot; and believes that the victorious Eoin Morgan players will never have a better time in their lives.

Strauss helped start England's white ball revolution after a disastrous departure from the group stage at the 2015 World Cup when he was appointed managing director of men's cricket, quickly maintaining faith in Morgan as captain and installing Trevor Bayliss as coach.

The former England captain left the job in October 2018 to spend more time with his wife Ruth, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in December of that year.

Strauss, however, was at Lord & # 39; s in July as part of Sky Sports& # 39; team of experts for the exciting victory over New Zealand in the countdown of limits after a super tied tie.

Speaking in the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, that you can listen to in the player aboveStrauss said: "Making my debut was the fulfillment of a dream and seeing that final was the fulfillment of a dream that I had but that all the members of that team also had."

"See Morgan, who had lived and breathed and captained incredibly well throughout that period. See Jofra Archer, see Ben Stokes."

"That moment, I know he was there with the Ashes in 2005 and won in Australia (in 2010-11), he will definitely live with them for the rest of their lives. It will be impossible to replace him."

Captain Eoin Morgan holds up the World Cup trophy.

"I will be careful to say this with the birth of children and whatever, but I honestly think it will be the best time of their lives. It was just an extraordinary show and the best cricket advertisement possible."

"I'm very proud of those players for doing it because it's difficult. It's incredibly difficult to say 'I could go out there trying to hit this bowler over the top, but I'll do it anyway'.

"You need skill to do that, but also a lot of courage. If it were easy to do it that way we would have done it at every World Cup for the past 25 years!"

England's bid for an inaugural World Cup title over 50 years seemed to be in real jeopardy when consecutive group stage defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia forced them to beat India and New Zealand to reach the quarterfinals. final.

Morgan's men did exactly that and then hit Australia for eight wickets in the semifinal, and Strauss said a team meeting with England days before the victory over India at Edgbaston was vital.

Morgan and Joe Root celebrate England's World Cup victory

"I felt like we were drifting and becoming a pale personification of ourselves, so it was really reassuring to see how England played against India in the first place," he added. "That was an incredible performance.

"They backed him against New Zealand. Then that performance in the semifinal against Australia was outstanding."

"All the things that we had talked about for four years were demonstrated when the pressure was active and that was the product of an internal conversation, but also of a deep-rooted trust that they had built for four years. It can't just be magical.

"The meeting the England team had, led by Eoin and Trevor, was the difference between us winning the World Cup and going out in the group stage, I think. Eoin had guys who would follow him through a brick wall." .

Strauss has created the Ruth Strauss Foundation on behalf of his late wife, with the goal of funding research on rare forms of lung cancer and supporting patients and their families.

Lord turned & # 39; Red to Ruth & # 39; on the second day of the second Ash Test between England and Australia last summer and Strauss says there are plans for the day to be organized again this year.

Strauss says the Ruth Strauss Foundation raising more than £ 1 million in its first year is a "phenomenal effort,quot; and explains how it intends to help cancer patients and their families.

"I said the only thing I can't live with myself is if Ruth and the kids aren't the priority," Strauss said. "She had been there for me in my career and I wanted to be there for her."

"It didn't take nearly as long as we thought it would, but it was a very special 12 months for us. The World Cup was brilliant but it had a new perspective on life."

Ruth Strauss Foundation website The | @RuthStraussFdn

"Being there to support Ruth while she was alive was crucial, but now it's about creating a legacy. That's what mattered to her. Making the world a better place, improving people's lives."

"That led me to the Ruth Strauss Foundation and I tried to approach it with the same passion with which I had previously done cricket. We were fortunate enough to raise over £ 1 million in our first year, which is a phenomenal effort."

"We are also in the early stages of designing a training program for health professionals and others to have better conversations with people about death. That is very important to us in the future."