Sir Andrew Strauss: I made mistakes handling Kevin Pietersen – Sky Cricket Podcast | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLd7a250508bf43d360824f747c23e1d4076%

"I just let KP be KP. In hindsight, it was a mistake and I could have sown the seeds of what would come along the way."





Andrew Strauss and Kevin Pietersen's relationship soured during their careers in England

Sir Andrew Strauss told the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast that he made mistakes with his handling of Kevin Pietersen during his time as England captain.

Pietersen texted South African players during the 2012 test series between the two sides and allegedly insulted Strauss in them.

Pietersen was abandoned after the & # 39; Text-gate & # 39; scandal And, although he later reinstated aside, his career in England came to an end after the 2013-14 ashes after Alastair Cook's team lost 5-0.

In a program that you can listen to in the player aboveStrauss said Sky Sports& # 39; Ian Ward: "I probably didn't do enough work with KP.

"There came a time when some of the people he was close with on the team retired or were fired. There was an opportunity there, not necessarily to bring him in, but they spent much more time with him and made sure that his views were valued and considered.

Download the podcast: iTunes | Spotify | Spreaker

"I think instead, I just let KP be KP. In hindsight, that was a mistake and could have sown the seeds of what would come along the way."

Pietersen won over 8,000 test races for England

"I don't think I would have been in the team's engine room in that regard, but I've always felt that a good team atmosphere encompasses the difference and finds space for everyone."

"I think we did this for long periods of time, but possibly through negligence, KP became increasingly isolated.

"Often KP wanted to be the guy who was slightly separated from the team. On one day it didn't seem like a problem, but over time it became a problem."

"Would I do things differently if I had my time again? Probably not. The worst thing you can do for players like KP is to make a straitjacket and say 'you have to comply with x, y and z. You cannot go and play in an extravagant way, you have to play like Jonathan Trott & # 39 ;.

Pietersen was abandoned after texting South African players in 2012

"Sure enough, you would be asking him to be someone who is not, so you had to narrow it down a bit and let him be himself. Sometimes, however, what worked for KP almost undermined what the team was trying to do. It felt like there were two completely separate agendas in there and that became a problem for me, the rest of the team, and (then head coach) Andy Flower.

"We were all tired, excited and had spent so much time in each other's pockets. Probably if we had had a little more room to think clearly, maybe we would not have gotten to that stage and we could have done better."

"But I don't look back and I think we were wrong to call KP about some of the things he did. I think we had to do that."

22:13 The Textgate scandal is a central part of episode three of KP: Story of a Genius The Textgate scandal is a central part of episode three of KP: Story of a Genius

Strauss and Pietersen had also disagreed on the latter's desire to play in the IPL, with much of the tournament colliding with test summers at England's home.

Strauss explained the situation on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast and why, when he installed himself as England's cricket director in 2015, he allowed current players to head to the IPL.

"I always had a rapport with KP over IPL," added Strauss. "I understood that it was a great event with all the best players playing together and huge amounts of money at the table as well."

"In the long term, my opinion was that we had to find a window for the IPL. I told the ECB that we couldn't compete with each other as it would create massive problems within our team."

Pietersen played for three IPL teams during his career.

"But I thought it was incredibly dangerous to allow players to miss Test cricket to play on the IPL. The message you would send and the precedent you would be setting is that IPL is more important than Test cricket."

"I was saying to KP at the time, 'Listen, buddy, this is the situation. You cannot choose whether or not to participate in international cricket. You have obligations to England and I hope there are gaps where you can play at the IPL. also.

"When I took over as director of cricket, I looked at the schedule and if we could change so that our players could play at the IPL."

"Secondly, we had more and more white ball specialists, so they wouldn't necessarily be playing in a Test match anyway."