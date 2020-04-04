Singer Pink and her 3-year-old son tested positive for COVID -19

Since the outbreak of the fatal COVID -19 took over the world, we have been hearing cases of eminent celebrities who tested positive for the virus. From Tom Hanks to Idris Elba, the news that these stars tested positive has left the common man in panic mode. The last to break the news of the virus' capture is American pop star Pink.

Pink turned to social media to reveal that she and her son, Jameson, were showing symptoms two weeks ago. After being examined by their general practitioner, they found that both were positive. The singer wrote: “Two weeks ago, my three-year-old son Jameson and I showed symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to the tests and I tested positive. My family was already taking refuge at home and we continued to do so for the past two weeks following our doctor's instructions. Just a few days ago we were re-evaluated and now we are fortunately negative. ”

He added that he is discouraged that these tests are not available to the masses and wrote: “It is an absolute parody and a failure of our government not to make the tests more accessible. This disease is serious and real. People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. "

Recovering from the illness and witnessing the condition for medical aid, Pink announced that she will give a $ 500,000 donation to the Temple University Hospital Philadelphia Emergency Fund in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years at the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.