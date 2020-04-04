Singer Marianne Faithfull & # 39; can barely speak & # 39; while hospitalized for Covid-19

WENN

The 73-year-old musician who once dated Rolling Stones star Mick Jagger tested positive for coronavirus after he was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

Singer actress Marianne Faithfull is battling coronavirus in a London hospital.

The 73-year-old Brit, who dated celebrities The Rolling Stones star Mick jagger From 1966 to 1970, she was admitted in late March 2020 for pneumonia and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post shared by her friend, Penny Arcade, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Legend manager Francois Ravard added in a statement to Billboard.com: "Marianne is being treated for COVID-19 in a London hospital. She is stable and responsive to treatment, we all wish her a good and speedy recovery."

Arcade insisted that Faithfull "is not on a fan," but in a previous post, she revealed that she had been in contact with Faithfull's ex-husband, John Dunbar, who told her that Marianne "can barely speak."

"She has endured and survived so long in her life, even being Marianne Faithful (sic), that being shot down by a virus would be a tragedy," Arcade wrote. "I spoke to her last week and she was hiding from the virus, but she has caregivers …"

Faithfull made a name for himself during the London Swinging & # 39; 60s, and had his first hit with "As Tears Go By" in 1964, written by Jagger, his partner Rolling Stone. Keith Richardsand band manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

He was also close to The Beatles and sang backing vocals in his 1966 classic "Yellow Submarine".

He later suffered from anorexia and drug addictions, and was homeless for a time.

Marianne released her 22nd studio album "Negative capacity"in 2018.

The news of his poor health comes two months after "Bohemian Rhapsody"star Lucy Boynton it was confirmed that he would portray Faithfull in an upcoming biopic.

Simply titled "FaithfulDirector Ian Bonhote's new project is slated to begin production this fall of 2020.