Sheriff: Arrested Man and Drug Task Force Seizes 110 Grams of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy Pills – Up News Info

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, along with ecstasy pills, after a traffic stop Thursday.

Police say the traffic stop occurred in the city of Dunn. According to information gathered during the arrest, a man was arrested and a search warrant was executed in the city of Boyceville. The Boyceville Police Department and the West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the search, and the drugs were found.

Now the man will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, maintain a drug trafficking scene, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

