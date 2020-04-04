Sheriff: Arrested Man and Drug Task Force Seizes 110 Grams of Methamphetamine, Ecstasy Pills – Up News Info

Home Local News Sheriff: Arrested Man and Drug Task Force Seizes 110 Grams of Methamphetamine,...

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Dunn County Sheriff's Office seized 110 grams of methamphetamine, along with ecstasy pills, after a traffic stop Thursday.

Police say the traffic stop occurred in the city of Dunn. According to information gathered during the arrest, a man was arrested and a search warrant was executed in the city of Boyceville. The Boyceville Police Department and the West Central Drug Task Force assisted in the search, and the drugs were found.

(credit: Dunn County Sheriff's Office)

Now the man will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, maintain a drug trafficking scene, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

