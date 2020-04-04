SF police cite 86-year-old anti-abortion activist for violating order to stay home – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML998e71a869ff1e50e05276f0275fd4e975%

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Call it irony. Bay Area health officials issued a shelter-in-place order to try to protect the most vulnerable people in our society. However, the first ticket for violating the order in San Francisco was given to an 86-year-old grandfather.

"I understand the purpose of the stay-at-home order, although I think it is a bit of a stretch," said Ron Konopaski of San Francisco.

Police officers issued the summons to Konopaski on Thursday morning in front of Valencia Street Planned Parenthood. The abortion advocate has had a small booth outside the clinic since February.

A parishioner at Star of the Sea Catholic Church argued that he did essential business by providing options for pregnant women.

"Once they get in, they are only offered one option and that is an abortion. And so we are out there, trying to give them another option so they can keep their baby and we can help them with any problems they have," Konopaski said.

Police had spoken to him on Tuesday, given him a warning on Wednesday, and finally on Thursday, they wrote him a fine.

Police Chief William "Bill,quot; Scott said they are cracking down on companies and people who repeatedly violate the health order.

"We did not warn you twice. So please heed these orders. We are trying to save lives," Chief Scott warned at a press conference on Friday.

The chief said his officers have already broken football and basketball games in the parks and issued warnings to nonessential companies that remained open.

KPIX 5 found a gift and book store that remained open on Saturday. The business owner said he has an essential business. Her store sells Chinese newspapers and thus helps Chinese seniors stay informed.

As for Konopaski, he will not be returning to Planned Parenthood any time soon. Officers warned they would arrest him if he does.

"I am 86 years old. I have to go sometime and if it is the coronavirus, well what is the difference?" Konopaski asked.

You'll find out how much the ticket will cost when you go to court on April 27. Konopaski said he intends to fight the ticket.