Sex work can be & # 39; enhancer & # 39;

WENN

The hitmaker & # 39; New Rules & # 39; She defends herself by partying at the strip club after the Grammy Awards earlier this year, claiming that she supports women in all lines of work.

Dua Lipa will not apologize for visiting a strip club with Lizzo after the Grammy Awards because he believes that sex work can be "empowering".

The "New Rules" singer was featured with hitmaker "Truth Hurts" at the Crazy Girls nightclub in Los Angeles after the music party in January 2020, prompting a backlash from some former fans on social media. social, who announced that it was "canceled" using the hashtag, #DuaLipaisoverparty.

However, the star has no regrets and has now responded by saying that she supports women in all lines of work, including those in the sex industry.

"I don't like to apologize if I don't think I should apologize for something," he tells The Guardian. "I believe in supporting women in all fields of work. Nothing at that party was derogatory; everyone danced and had fun."

Explaining her views on sex work, Dua adds, "Not all sex workers are forced to do something they don't want to do. I think a lot of women found it really stimulating and they like to dance."

The 24-year-old pop star also takes a positive sexual attitude when writing her lyrics, with a song on her new album, "Future Nostalgia," which talks about how to get "good pipe," a euphemism she says she learned when she spoke. to friends.

"Everyone thinks that as a woman, you have to be very careful how you portray yourself or how you talk about sex, and everything has to be really sweet," she explains. "He is very conversational and how I chat with my colleagues."

"Future Nostalgia" is now available.