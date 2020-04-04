Separating Heath Ledger's rich legacy from his dark fate

More than a decade later, Heath LedgerDeath still brings the same useless thoughts about what could have been.
What kind of father would he have been, if he and Michelle Williams one day he could have arranged things and always and predominantly what kind of work he would have done.
Joaquin Phoenix, in the same award season Ledger should have been in 2009 for playing the Joker as well, he paid tribute to his late friend and "favorite actor,quot; while accepting his SAG Award in January.
Ledger, who would have turned 41 today, was just 28 when he died 12 years ago. On January 22, 2018, his housekeeper and a masseuse who came to his SoHo loft for an afternoon date searched the bedroom when he couldn't get out and found him lifeless in his bed.
Cue the conspiracy theories.
Before calling 911, the masseuse called Mary-Kate OlsenSeeing his name on the actor's speed dial, he said they couldn't wake Ledger up. Olsen was in Los Angeles, but alerted his security in New York. Then the masseuse called Olsen again to let her know she was calling 911. Olsen was wrongly reported to own the loft where Ledger was staying, but she did not, nor did her sister. Ashley Olsen. The cause of death ended up being a toxic cocktail of prescription drugs, including oxycodone and alprazolam (the anti-anxiety drug Xanax).
Finally, the delay in calling 911 did not matter, because authorities concluded that Ledger was already dead when they found him.
However, even stranger was the frequent rumor that he had practically gone insane playing Joker in The dark knight, getting lost in a dark place that never came out.
Although his performance was truly a singular achievement, earning him a posthumous sweep of the award season the following year, Ledger obviously had other problems that eventually led him to take too much substance and sneak away.
"He had an incredible sense of humor and he certainly played the Joker, for him it was a great gag. He had a lot of fun doing it. It was actually the exact opposite," said the sister. Kate Ledger said in the documentary 2017 I'm Heath Ledger, perhaps hoping to dispel the rumor of the Joker connection once and for all. "There was no pessimism … That was a shock to me that people even thought that, really."
"The last conversation Kate had with him was this discussion about his medications and she warned him, 'You can't mix drugs you don't know about,'" Ledger's father said, Kim, he told news.com.au in 2016. "He said 'Katie, Katie, I'll be fine.' Well, that's the arrogant boy's answer. I guess he just slept through his whole system."
"He mixed a couple of drugs with sleeping pills and he was gone forever," Kim said. "That is something we have to deal with."
Over the past decade, his family, closest friends, and co-stars have done a tremendous job honoring his legacy, all determined to make the job that the Australian soap opera actor turned into a teenage romantic comedy heartbreaker an adventurous and prolific artist left behind. stage. Nobody who loved him, who can be anyone who has known him, wants to see him defined by his death, but by the life he lived and the extension of himself, daughter. Matilda Ledger, that remains.
Still, part of what made Ledger such a passionate and curious actor, capable of reaching extraordinary emotional depths in his work, is inextricably linked to sensitivity that left him vulnerable to addiction and isolated himself from others, many of which tried to help him. .
About a week after his death, We weekly reported that his partner Michelle Williams He had wanted her to go to rehab in 2006, when Matilda was 5 months old. The couple had fallen in love doing Secret in the mountain in 2004 and they looked and sounded madly at each other at every film festival and red carpet event they attended in support of the Ang Leeepic directed. In April 2005, the news came out that she was pregnant.
"I thought it was great," Williams said in 2005, speaking to E! News but looking at Heath and shining positively. "I thought she was great," he replied.
But apparently just weeks after the Oscars in 2006, where they were both nominated and looked as happy as ever, Williams took Ledger to the Promises treatment center in Malibu. He refused to enter, promising that he would clean up.
They made it work for a while, living together in Brooklyn, away from the madness of Hollywood and Manhattan, but they broke up in September 2007.
When Ledger died, Williams was devastated. I needed a break from the movie I was filming at the time, Blue valentine (Ironically about a passionate relationship that went miserably wrong), and its co-star Ryan Gosling wore a black ribbon days after the 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards, like her sister Mandi Gosling.
"Mandi made them for Heath," Gosling explained to E! Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet "We had to point out, somehow, that something really significant has happened," Mandi added. "It is a great loss, a terrible loss."
"And they should also leave everyone in their lives alone," Gosling said. "It is already quite a difficult time for them, I cannot even imagine what they are going through. I admired him very much." (When Blue valentine It was finally finished, Williams got his second Oscar nomination in 2011.)
Daniel Day-Lewis dedicated the SAG Award he won that night for There will be blood Heath. "It has always been the work of other actors … who have given me that feeling of regeneration. Heath Ledger gave it to me. Monster ball, that character he created seemed to be almost an unformatted being, he was withdrawing from himself, he was withdrawing from his father, he was withdrawing from his life, he was even withdrawing from us and yet we wanted to follow him, and yet we are afraid to follow him. almost. It was unique And of course in Secret in the mountain He was unique. He was perfect. That scene in the trailer at the end of the movie is as poignant as anything I think I've ever seen, and I'd like to dedicate this to Heath Ledger. "
The following year would bring a series of tributes and memories of Ledger, with the common thread that he was an exceptionally talented and generous actor; a sensitive soul and an incredible person to know. There were still a lot of headlines about the drugs and his downfall, but Hollywood was awash in mourning for a truly respected partner, one whose youth, appearance, and dating history made him a sensational magnet, despite his lack of interest in the game of fame once he had acquired the fame he set out to achieve as an actor.
He was called "one of the few most daring and observable actors on the planet." Honoring Ledger at the 2008 Australian Film Awards, actor Michael Caton He said it was "a tribute we all wish had come in the distant future, with the man himself in the audience, enjoying the glory. Except he wouldn't, of course. He would be ashamed."
Kate and Kim Ledger were thrown into an unwanted focus when Heath died, but they both spoke openly and elegantly about their beloved brother and son.
On the first anniversary of her death in 2009, Kate spoke at a memorial and said, "For us, her family, it seems like yesterday and we all continue to care for broken hearts. Like anyone who loses a family member, we have I opened my eyes to the intense suffering and painful journey that is death. "
Ledger's family was present when he won the Oscar a few weeks later.
Calling it "increasingly humiliating," Kim Ledger thanked the Academy, studio, and director. Christopher Nolan "for allowing Heath the creative license to develop and explore this crazy Joker character."
"This award tonight would have humbly validated Heath's silent determination to be truly accepted by all of you, his peers, within an industry he loved so much," Kim concluded. Heath's mother Sally BellHe called his son "a compassionate and generous soul who added so much excitement and inspiration to our lives. We are truly overwhelmed by the honor and respect bestowed upon him by this award."
"Heath," added Kate Ledger, "we both knew that what he had created in the Joker was extraordinarily special and we had even talked about being here on this very day. We really wish you were but we proudly accepted this award on behalf of your beautiful Matilda. "
Nolan had previously accepted the Golden Globe for Ledger earlier this year, and co-star old Gary He accepted the Heath SAG Award.
"After Heath passed away," Nolan said, "you saw a crack in the future of cinema, but with the extraordinary response to your work that we've seen around the world, for my part, I started to see a little less of that gap. in the future and a little more in the incredible place in the history of cinema that he built for himself with his talent and dedication to his art … He will be eternally missed, but he will never be forgotten. "
In fact, Ledger's films from 10 things I hate about you to a tale of knights to Monster ball to The dark knight, remain in strong rotation, and Secret in the mountain it remains a fundamental piece of cinema, eminently observable and still heartbreaking.
In an appearance at the MTV Movie Awards in 2012, Christian bale It choked me to see Ledger in a clip montage before previewing The dark knight rises. "Man, great to remember Heath on that one," she said, rubbing her forehead to regain her composure. "Wonderful to see Heath Ledger there."
And the Heath Ledger onion is still peeling, with I'm Heath Ledger A particularly intimate look at the man behind the characters, including the celebrity character that tends to be imposed on a person once he's in the public eye.
Talking to E! News about Brokeback in 2005 he said: "Unlike my character, I am a great admirer of love. I am in love with love, I am investigated, I am very expressive and so I know how to feel love, whether it's trapped love and unable to express itself, I understand that perfectly. "Asked about Michelle Williams, he called her a,quot; phenomenal actress. "
"It is very boring to say that it is at a turning point," Ledger said. "I think she has always been turning a corner and I think she will continue to turn corners, and she is incredibly talented and beautiful, and her acting in this movie is incredibly controlled and deep, and full of emotion. I am incredibly proud of her."
"Well that was happy," Williams told ABC News in 2010, recalling the Secret in the mountain shoot. "That was happy at work." She acknowledged falling in love with Ledger on set. "Maybe that is the secret."
When asked if he understood why people were still so curious about how he was, Williams said softly, "Got it? Sure." She looked up, her eyes sparkling with excitement. "Yes, I do. I relate to that."
After Ledger died, Williams read The year of magical thinking, Joan DidionMemories of 2005 about the experience of suddenly losing her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, to a heart attack and the duel that followed.
"In a strange way, I miss that year," reflected Williams. "Because all those possibilities that existed then are gone. It didn't seem unlikely to me that he could walk through a door or appear behind a bush. It was a very magical year of thinking and somehow I'm sad to be getting further and further away from him." .
Regarding the idea that life can change in an instant, "I became obsessed with it for a time, before and after. I mean, many things died. There is a phrase in a book that gave me a lot of comfort and said, & # 39; when you've really lost everything, then you can at least be rich in losses. "
Any kind of justification, however, was elusive.
"I have found meanings around the circumstance, but the actual event itself has not yet … I cannot find it," Williams concluded. "I can't find a meaning for that. I can find meanings in things and people and relationships that have emerged and friendships that have grown stronger, I can find a lot of meaning in that. But not in why"
And none of that changed, for her or for anyone else who knew Heath well. Williams said Goalie Magazine in 2016 that she was pretty adept at accepting things as they are, except when it comes to losing Ledger. "It just will never be right," he said, about raising his daughter without Matilda's father.
Her biggest concern was maintaining Matilda's privacy and changing her life around her daughter's for the time being, Williams was not involved in I'm Heath Ledger.
But several family members and friends did so, resurrecting the best of Heath to paint a fuller picture of the man they knew, that one shocking day in 2008, unfathomable, was no longer there.
"Heath was the most alive human,quot;, musician Ben harper He remembered his friend. "And if he wasn't on the edge, he wasn't interested."
Ledger's death was, of course, an instant that changed the lives of those who loved him, as well as a tragic and disturbing turn of events that sent minds to the gutter and spiraling thoughts to the dark side. But in the end, that deserves to be a footnote. It is Heath Ledger's life that remains something to remember.
(Originally posted on January 22, 2018 at 5:30 a.m. PT)
