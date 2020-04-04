Separating Heath Ledger's rich legacy from his dark fate

More than a decade later, Heath LedgerDeath still brings the same useless thoughts about what could have been.

What kind of father would he have been, if he and Michelle Williams one day he could have arranged things and always and predominantly what kind of work he would have done.

Joaquin Phoenix, in the same award season Ledger should have been in 2009 for playing the Joker as well, he paid tribute to his late friend and "favorite actor,quot; while accepting his SAG Award in January.

Ledger, who would have turned 41 today, was just 28 when he died 12 years ago. On January 22, 2018, his housekeeper and a masseuse who came to his SoHo loft for an afternoon date searched the bedroom when he couldn't get out and found him lifeless in his bed.

Cue the conspiracy theories.