Selena Gomez reveals on the frenemy old Miley Cyrus & # 39; Quarantine Talk Show & # 39; that she is bipolar!

Miley Cyrus had a very special guest on her IG Live show that she was presenting while she was quarantined at home. No less than old friend Selena Gomez joined her on the platform and the two had fun chatting and catching up.

At the same time, however, Selena also took this opportunity to be honest about her mental health, revealing that she is bipolar.

Turns out it hasn't been long since the singer discovered him, but he still felt it was time to share it with the world.

Fans were touched by her bravery, even though Selena has always been very outspoken about her mental health issues.

She told Miley during the show that: & # 39; Recently, I went to one of the best hospitals in the world, or definitely in the United States, McClean (Hospital, in Massachusetts), and discussed it after spending years of many different things I realized it was bipolar. And so, when I know more information, it really helps me; It doesn't scare me once I know. And I think people are afraid of that … I am from Texas, where they are not known to talk about their mental health. You have to look great. "

Selena announcing that she is bipolar in Bright Minded pic.twitter.com/32KUgko4Gj – shelley (@selgofetish) April 3, 2020

It didn't take long for fans to react to the confession, commenting on supporting and loving things like: & # 39; Selena has been through so much, she's bipolar, she's been struggling with anxiety, depression and lupus and she's also harassed online every day. by people who have no idea of ​​their struggles. She is one of the strongest women I have ever met. I'm so proud of her !! & # 39;

Similarly, another person also mentioned all of those same struggles before emphasizing that none of them has managed to take her down, which can only mean that she is "the strongest person in history!"



