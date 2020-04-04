Second Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy dies of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML620896fd4e95a9c5c042ace6c5fe699075%

– A second Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy died after hiring COVID-19, authorities announced Friday.

Deputy David Werksmen died Thursday of complications associated with the coronavirus, the sheriff's department reported.

"Take it from me losing two family members here," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. "You don't want to be next."

He was assigned to the sheriff's administration at the time of his death. He was a 22-year veteran of the department, according to the Riverside Sheriffs Association (RSA), the union that represents the deputies.

A procession was held for Werksmen on Friday afternoon, beginning at the coroner's office in Perris and ending in Riverside as other police and community members waited along the route.

Joe Fanaselle, a Murrieta resident, and his 8-year-old son parked on the side of the street to watch, at a safe distance, as officers drove to the funeral home.

"He wanted to wave a flag and show his support," Fanaselle said of her son who was holding a thin blue line flag.

The death comes just a day after Rep. Terrell Young, a 15-year veteran of the department, died of COVID-19. Young was the first law enforcement officer in Southern California to die of the disease.

So far, at least 23 sheriff's department employees and eight Riverside County inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Werksmen began his career in the sheriff's department in 1998 assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center, and then worked as part of a hazardous materials team in Lake Elsinore, the union said. He was an FBI-certified bomb safety technician.

He leaves a wife and three children, according to RSA.

"We are already risking a lot to be there and protect citizens and that's why we signed up, but we need your help to stay and adhere to those rules," said Rep. Bill Young, president of RSA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when a infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.