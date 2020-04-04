Search for missing RFK granddaughter and son suspended for death

Facebook

In a long statement, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's husband, David, is convinced that the chances of the mother and son surviving are "impossibly small."

Up News Info –

The search for Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, was suspended and she went from rescue to recovery. Her husband David McKean confirmed the sad news in a statement, assuming that her two beloved family members died after a canoe accident.

In his lengthy statement, David revealed that the Coast Guard and local authorities had been trying their best to find Maeve and Gideon for more than a day to no avail. Therefore, he is now convinced that "the chances that they have survived are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away." David added: "The search for his recovery will continue, and I hope he succeeds."

Maeve and Gideon were reported missing after trying to retrieve a ball that was kicked in the Chesapeake Bay. They were reportedly seen struggling to return to the coast in a canoe before disappearing.

David elaborated on the accident in his statement, saying the mother-son duo was playing kickball in the small, shallow inlet behind the house before one of them kicked the ball into the water. "The cove is protected, with wind and water much calmer than in the great Chesapeake. They got into a canoe, with the intention of recovering the ball, and somehow they were pushed by the wind or the tide towards the open bay" he explained.

"About 30 minutes later, they were seen by a spectator from land, who saw them far from the coast and called the police," he continued. "After that last sighting, they were not seen again. The Coast Guard recovered their canoe, which was overturned and miles away, at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday."

As for how the couple's other children reacted to this heartbreaking news, David revealed that his seven-year-old daughter is understandably "heartbroken," but she tried to mature. Meanwhile, "Toby is two and a half years old, so he remains his usual foolish and magical self. I know he will soon start asking about Maeve and Gideon. It breaks my heart that he will not have them as a mother and brother."

The Kennedy-Townsend family also released their own statement thanking people for the "outpouring of love and prayers." Of Maeve, they said, "Her husband, David, and her children, Gideon, Gabriella, and Toby, were the great joys of her life. The role she treasured the most was the mother."