Save on a Sling TV subscription and discounted gadgets this weekend

Welcome to the weekend. The best deals you can get in tech today are a combination of new deals and the ones we've collected over the past week. Hopefully everyone should make their time of self-isolation a little more enjoyable.

Sling TV offers a free 14-day trial for Sling Blue, the level of its television broadcast service that includes live channels and others such as A,amp;E, Bravo, HGTV, Nick Jr., Discovery, Cartoon Network, Food Network and USA Network . The last day to register to take advantage of this promotion is Sunday, April 5. Signing up gives you free access to Sling TV, and you don't need to enter a credit card number.

If you like practical gadgets, KeySmart Pro combines the best tools of a Swiss Army knife and adds a flashlight, Bluetooth tile tracking functionality and the ability to store your keys. These generally cost $ 60, but Daily Steals is offering Edge readers an exclusive discount on any KeySmart Pro color. When using the offer code VERGEKYSMRT, you can get one for $ 35.

Photo by Brennan King / The Verge

Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus still have a $ 200 discount at Best Buy. This is a good opportunity to save if your respective launch prices of $ 999 and $ 1,199 initially disabled it. Both phones feature 90Hz refresh rate OLED displays, the Snapdragon 865 processor, and ship with Android 10 software. In addition, they work with all American companies.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

The Sonos Beam soundbar is discounted at $ 50 on Amazon, and purchasing one will earn you a free $ 20 gift card. This model is Wi-Fi ready, so if you have other Sonos speakers, these can be connected for multi-room audio. It also supports Alexa voice commands, so you can ask the weather or have it queue up for a TV show or movie if you use a Fire TV Stick.

Humble Bundle recently released a new bundle that includes various fantastic games, e-books, digital comics, and software. It costs $ 30 to get the full reward (it usually costs more than $ 1,000 for everything included in this pack), and your donation will go toward fighting COVID-19.

To give you an idea of ​​what you'll get, here are a few: In the gap, Hollow knight, Beneath the tale, Wizard of legend, Fully accurate battle simulator, The witness, Super hot, Kill Floor 2, Jackbox Party Pack 2, Tropic 4, Tilt brush in virtual reality, and various other titles. In terms of digital comics, you will get Saga Volume 1, Boys Volume 1, and other electronic books.

Image: Vizio

If you're looking for a nice upgrade for your home entertainment center, the Vizio 65-inch Qum P-series Quantum X QLED TV with 4K HDR resolution costs $ 999 at Walmart. This is a discount of $ 500 from its regular price. Vizio debuted with this TV at CES 2019, making it a relatively new model, featuring AirPlay 2 and more local dimming zones than the previous Vizio P-series Quantum model.