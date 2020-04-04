Saturday marked the unofficial end of the NHL regular season. Now what?

The NHL regular season ended unofficially on Saturday, and if all games hadn't been postponed since March 12, the avalanche would have welcomed the St. Louis Blues in the season finale for both teams at the Pepsi Center.

The game likely would have had massive implications in identifying the Central Division winner and the Western Conference regular season champion. The NHL "pause,quot; began with the Blues (42-19-10) leading the Avs (42-20-8) by two points (94-92), with Colorado having a game in hand.

St. Louis had 11 games remaining, the Avs 12. The next closest rival to the Central Division was Dallas, 10 points behind Colorado with 13 games remaining. The next closest rival to the Western Conference was Vegas, with 86 points and 11 games to go.

In short: what was then is what is now. And what would have been an epic regular season finale in Denver was not going to be. Or it probably won't if the coronavirus pandemic continues to push the season so far that the league chooses to ditch the remaining games, or some of them, and make the playoffs.

Of course, this COVID-19 crisis could end the season entirely.

The City of Calgary announced on Friday that all public events will be canceled until June 30, which means that the Calgary Flames is not eligible to play at home until then. Other NHL cities will likely issue similar public restrictions if North American health experts cannot identify the approximate end of the pandemic.

Looking back, all we can do is speculate on what might have been. Would the avalanche have ended first in the division and the conference? What team would Colorado open the playoffs against Wednesday or Thursday at the Pepsi Center?

This is how the 16-team Stanley Cup bracket could have been:

Western Conference: Avalanche No. 1 vs. Canucks No. 8 (wild card two); No. 2 Golden Knights vs. No. 7 Predators (wildcard one); Blues vs. Stars (Central Division); Oilers vs. Canucks (Pacific Division).

Eastern Conference: No. 1 Bruins vs. No. 8 Islanders (wildcard two); No. 2 Capitals vs. No. 7 Hurricanes (wild card one); Lightning vs. Maple Leafs (Atlantic Division); Flyers against penguins (Metropolitan Division).

That would have been an exciting first round, particularly in the province of Alberta (Edmonton vs. Calgary) and the state of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh).

Martin Lind's open letters. Colorado Eagles owner Martin Lind writes regularly to his friends and employees of all his commercial ventures in northern Colorado, many of which are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, including the American Hockey League affiliate of Avalanche.

Lind said no layoffs are planned within the hockey franchise or its massive development project east of Interstate 25 in Loveland that includes a new and larger 10,000-seat hockey arena for the Eagles. Lind's family migrated to nearby Windsor from Germany.

"My grandfather was denied entry to the United States because he and his brother had bulls-eye at ages 5 and 7," Lind wrote in her most recent letter. Those two young children returned to Germany, returned to the United States, and found Windsor, Colorado, to be reunited with their parents and sisters many months later. My father was a 3-pound premiere born in the midst of the Great Depression, in the midst of the Dust Bowl, had no doctor or hospital, and had a heart defect that was not discovered in 70 years.

"I think it is my destiny to be here right now and I welcome all of you to believe with me and my family that we are exactly where we are supposed to be and we are going to spend time in this storm and win again over the adversity,quot;.