Sarah Hyland says the & # 39; modern family & # 39; ends disappointing

The Haley Dunphy cartoonist doesn't seem to wait for the next final episode of his long TV series because he's less than impressed with the ending.

Sarah Hyland I was disappointed with the way "Modern Family"ended by his character Haley Dunphy.

The 29-year-old actress played Haley on the hit US television show. USA From its start in 2009 to its final episode, which will air on April 8, 2020. But while fans desperately wait to see the show come to an end, Sarah told US Cosmopolitan magazine that she stayed a bit. deflated when he saw how it ended for his alter ego on screen.

Telling the publication that she wished she had seen Haley "own her bada * sery (sic) in the fashion world, becoming a stylist or tycoon for the brand or something, Sarah reflected that it would have been just as exciting to see her .becoming a working mother after receiving twins. "

"There are so many amazing mothers who are also hardworking and excel at their jobs and kill him every day on both counts," she said. "It would have been a really cool thing to watch, especially from someone like Haley."