Santa Clara County provides housing to all known homeless people with COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – Santa Clara County identified and provided housing to all known homeless people who tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Friday.

174 "vulnerable community members,quot; have been placed in a homeless shelter or other housing, and 215 more will be placed in similar housing in the coming days.

"Every homeless person who has tested positive for COVID-19 now has shelter," the county said in a statement.

The transfer of homeless people to shelters where they can be adequately isolated has been led by the county Office of Supportive Housing, led by Director Ky Le as part of the county's Emergency Operations Center.

Santa Clara County is also working with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Desination: Home, and the city of San José to provide shelter for homeless people during the pandemic.

"We have led the region to address homelessness and the housing challenges facing our community," said County Supervisor Dave Cortese. "I commend the County Office of Supportive Housing for ensuring that all COVID-positive community members are off the streets."

Homeless people are identified by the county's nonprofit partners, The Valley Homeless Healthcare Program and Gardner Health Services. These organizations help detect people who have three or more of the underlying health conditions described by the CDC that classify them as "high risk,quot; for contracting COVID-19.

High-risk people have priority to take refuge.

Other accomplishments the county has listed regarding housing for homeless people during the pandemic are keeping all shelters open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, opening the county fairgrounds to help house people and deliver 105 trailers from the state of California to help protect the homeless.