San Francisco Launches Task Force to Help Businesses Recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Businesses across the country are recovering from the impact of COVID-19. There is the virus, and then the economic crisis that follows it. While no one knows when the situation will end, San Francisco is about to launch its recovery effort.

"Instead of waiting until the pandemic ends, why don't we start thinking about the future," asks San Francisco Board of Supervisors chairman Norman Yee.

In partnership with Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Yee has convened an Economic Recovery Task Force. To illustrate what he hopes to accomplish, Yee has outlined a new twist on the now-familiar curve.

"If we plan, the hope is that we will recover faster," he says, pointing to his sketched recovery curves. "This is the upper curve."

The first part of that would be helping companies in the city, large and small. Many of whom were struggling before the pandemic.

"I'm a hairdresser and a single mom," says Amanda Anderson of San Francisco. "It's hard to figure out how I'm going to pay the rent next month."

Anderson says any help would be wonderful, but wonders how far it will go.

"How much difference will it make," she says. "It will make a difference. But will it cover the rent amount because San Francisco is as expensive as it is?

The working group is also concerned about another balance.

"We anticipate a budget deficit of $ 1.1 to $ 1.7 billion in the next two years," Mayor Breed said of the city's finances on Friday.

The city hopes that an aggressive bailout plan for businesses and workers will produce a better recovery curve, which in turn will save the city's finances. Yee even sees it as an opportunity to modernize the city's notorious bureaucracy.

"And what can we do, in the long term," asks Yee. "That is what we should start thinking about, not waiting until we come out of the pandemic."