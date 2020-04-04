Salma Hayek does yoga in a cocktail dress and the heels and fans are confused

Salma Hayek is not only a talented actress and an eternal beauty, she seems to be full of surprises! The star turned to social media to show how flexible he is, but that wasn't what really caught his attention!

Hayek was actually doing some yoga but not with the usual training gear!

Instead, she was wearing heels and a cocktail dress the instant she posted, to the amusement of her followers.

The photo was not taken while in quarantine, but that would have been even more fun, as it would have been a joke about how much she feels the need to get dressed again after three weeks of being isolated at home.

The sensual image was a throwback, but Salma actually seemed to be making a joke that she was trapped in the house and losing her mind.

‘When you start to lose it after three weeks of quarantine. #challenge #yogainheels #quarantinemood, "he wrote hilariously in the caption.

After all, seeing her doing yoga in heels and a dress seems pretty crazy, but she's in a great mood too!

Despite the fact that she was dressed in evening wear at the time, she wanted to demonstrate how flexible she was by lying on her stomach on a white table.

The outfit was obviously not the best option for such an activity, but the actress did a great job holding the position anyway!

The photo also showed her staring longingly into the distance, a slight pout on her face.

Salma looked as impressive as she did, showing off her natural beauty and her long locks cascading down her back wonderfully.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the image, commenting on things like, "You look so pretty," and "Isn't he uncomfortable with those shoes and that dress?" "

Ad %MINIFYHTML5dc4a8b0928f824089187db0e2ce885318% %MINIFYHTML5dc4a8b0928f824089187db0e2ce885318%

Obviously, some were quite confused about the actress's choice of clothing for exercise, so they just had to express their puzzlement.



Post views:

0 0